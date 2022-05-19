BlueNalu Jobs

Prior experience either working with or leading collaborations with external academic, biotechnology, and contract research organizations. $90,000 – $120,000 a year. From Indeed – Tue, 24 May 2022 20:24:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Experience in biotechnology or technical industry (preferred). In this role you will be responsible for performing aspects of accounting, including monthly…. From Human Longevity, Inc. – Mon, 23 May 2022 23:29:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Experience working in chemistry, biology, biochemistry or equivalent laboratory experience. Bachelor’s degree in the biological sciences, biochemistry or any…. From Indeed – Tue, 24 May 2022 17:36:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Laboratory experience (synthetic organic chemistry preferred over biochemistry/bio but willing to review all laboratory resumes). $22 – $28 an hour. From Indeed – Tue, 24 May 2022 13:41:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Experience in a medical device or biotechnology industry is a plus. Responsible for establishing all manufacturing aspects of new products from design concept…. From Illumina – Tue, 24 May 2022 00:14:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Contribute to analytical/bioanalytical method development. Design and perform experiments, interpret data, write reports, and supervise junior research…. From Sorrento Therapeutics – Mon, 23 May 2022 03:26:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
As a federally-funded institution, UC San Diego Health maintains a marijuana and drug free campus. For the safety and well-being of the entire university…. From UC San Diego – Mon, 23 May 2022 18:52:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Comments / 0