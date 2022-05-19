ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Forest, IL

Park Forest Library Announces June Events

By John Hudzik
enewspf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As the warm weather arrives, it is time to relax in the backyard with an enjoyable book and a cool glass of lemonade. In addition to their normal selection, the Park Forest Public Library is offering patrons a free book in June, as well as opportunities to participate...

enewspf.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson to Give Away $1M in Food and Gas Discounts to Chicagoans

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson has announced a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway specifically for Chicago seniors. According to a news release, seniors living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings can receive a $25 grocery coupon at participating Pete's Markets or Cermak Markets on Wednesday. In addition, gas discounts will be provided for seniors at 15 gas stations Thursday. Here's when each giveaway will take place, and where.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

4310 N Clarendon Avenue #1020

Move into the bright, fresh & adorable Jr-1 bd in a charming courtyard building with a rich Chicago history located in vibrant Buena Park. The building was originally built in 1917 to house the Chicago Cubs & later John Dillinger stayed in the 3rd-floor unit with a balcony. The East facing unit has refreshing lake breezes from brand new living room & bedroom windows. The kitchen has a breakfast bar with room for stools & stainless appliances. Less than a mile to Jewel-Osco, Target, Aldi, and the Red Line CTA. Montrose Harbor/Beach is a block away from your front door. Easy street parking. Generous common laundry room immediately across 4310 Tier entry. The bike storage room is 4314 Tier. The unit has new carpeting installed in the living room and bedroom. Rent includes radiator heating, and the Landlord provides 2 window Air Conditioning units.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park Forest, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Park Forest, IL
State
Arkansas State
fox32chicago.com

Willie Wilson plans 3rd million-dollar giveaway to help residents

CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson is planning another million-dollar giveaway. Wilson says he will donate the funds through partnerships with senior buildings and area grocery stores. Patrons will be given gift cards and coupons at select grocery stores. The giveaway will also include gas stations, but...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson to Hold $1M Cash, Grocery Giveaway For Chicago Seniors Monday

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frances Hodgson Burnett
Person
Kwame Onwuachi
bhhschicago.com

9515 S Michigan Avenue #2

Spacious 3 bedrooms 1 Full bathroom and a half bath, lots of closet space, living room/dining room combo, new carpet in the bedrooms, unit has a balcony. 2 blocks from the red line, across the street from a park, lots of restaurants nearby, shopping stores, down the street from Chicago University. No Pets, No Smoking, no BBQ on the balcony, washer and dryer on premise for an additional $50 per month. Tenant pays utilities, No parking in driveway, 24 hour street parking available on the westside of the street and 22 hour parking on the eastside. Credit Score 650, income 3 times rent, No evictions, No bankruptcies, No judgments, credit/background check $60 for everyone over 18, non refundable move in fee $700. Showings Wed, Sat, Sun only 9 am to 12 pm by appointment only 48 hour notice required starting June 8th.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Chi Soul Fest at Navy Pier

The rich history of Chicago soul music comes alive during the annual Chi Soul Fest at Navy Pier on June 11-12, 2022. This free, two-day music fest presents local musicians in the Beer Garden and at the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns. Chicago’s influential standing as a producer of major...
CHICAGO, IL
Racine County Eye

Brittany Booker Story: Jackson arrested in Chicago

The man believed to have killed Brittany Booker last month was arrested Sunday morning in Chicago. In a press release issued Sunday morning, the Racine Police Department details the apprehension of Terry Jackson in Chicago. He is accused of attacking Booker and his ex-girlfriend with a hammer in February and fleeing the state before returning to Wisconsin and shooting Booker to death.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago pastor Father Tom Hurley bringing block party to South Side Marist campus

CHICAGO - It's the end of an era at Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church, as the iconic-longtime pastor, Father Tom Hurley, will lead his final mass this Sunday. But Friday, FOX 32 learned exclusively that for his next move — a leadership post at his alma mater, Marist High School — he's going to be resurrecting one of his soon-to-be-former church's most famous traditions: a summer music festival.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Library Website#The Boston Public Library
enewspf.com

GSU Commencement 2022: We’re Back (in person)

The in-person gathering was one of many firsts in two emotionally charged ceremonies at the Tinley Park Convention Center. Tinley Park, IL-(ENEWSPF)- The concert band sounded with a sharp and joyous note that cut through the air with precision, and the fanfare that followed marked the beginning of Governors State University’s (GSU) 2022 Commencement ceremony. Not since 2019, have graduates convened in person to celebrate their academic excellence and accomplishments.
TINLEY PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
oakpark.com

Blue Island resident shot in Oak Park

The Oak Park Police Department is investigating the shooting of a Blue Island woman, who sustained a gunshot wound to her back while in Oak Park late Wednesday night. “I do not believe this to be a random incident,” Commander Paul Kane told Wednesday Journal. The woman told police...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot swept into office as an avowed reformer. Three years later, critics see ‘missed opportunities’ and a mixed record

CHICAGO — As a candidate for mayor, Lori Lightfoot promised to transform Chicago’s often corrupt political culture, in part by taking away the near-total power aldermen have over matters in their own wards and by leading a transparent government. “For years, they said Chicago ain’t ready for reform....
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy