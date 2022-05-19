ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jane L. Whitman, 77

By Donald G. Walker Funeral Home
webbweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane L. Whitman, 77, of Lock Haven, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born October 13, 1944 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Richard R. and Doris L. Chilcot Walizer. Jane was a 1962 graduate of Lock...

webbweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
webbweekly.com

Gabrella L. “Gay” Brown, 88

Gabrella L. “Gay” Brown, 88, of Williamsport transitioned from Earth to Glory on Thursday morning, May 12, 2022. She was born October 10, 1933; one of seven children to the late Cordi Brown and Joseph Ashley. An active member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Williamsport, Gay was lovingly known...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Phillip V. Reber, Sr. (Butch), 85

Phillip V. Reber, Sr. (Butch), 85, of Williamsport, passed away at Rose View Center on Monday, May 16, 2022. Phillip and his wife, the former Ruth L. Heim, were married in 1954 and celebrated 67 years together. Phillip was born in 1936 and was the son of Paul and Christine...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Paulette M. Weidler, 63

Paulette M. Weidler of Williamsport passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Geisinger Danville. She was born May 11, 1959, in Williamsport. She is survived by three children, Jill Glace of Williamsport, Ashley (Phillip Schell) Glace of Linden, David Weidler of Williamsport, her fiancé Dave Rall of Williamsport, and eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild with one more on the way, three sisters, and many more other loving family members.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Jannet Lea English, 84

Jannet Lea English, 84, of Williamsport, died Monday, May 16, 2022 at The Williamsport Home. Born January 9, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Tracy English and Anna (Bonjovi) Staments. Jannet was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School and worked at the West Company for...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Lock Haven High School#Bradford
webbweekly.com

Eugene R. Bennardi, 88

Eugene R. Bennardi, 88, of South Williamsport, passed away on Thursday May 19, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary (Frey) Bennardi. Born February 8, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Rudolph and Anne...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Roberta A. “Birdie” Harris, 78

Roberta A. “Birdie” Harris, 78, formerly of 505 Center Street, passed away peacefully at Embassy of Loyalsock on Friday, May 20, 2022. Roberta was born July 10, 1943, the daughter of John W. and Anna (Davies) Burd. She attended school in Nisbet and was later involved with the Hope Enterprise program in Williamsport. Throughout her adult years up until she became ill in May 2021, Roberta was an almost daily rider of the River Valley Transit buses and considered those drivers among her friends. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed phone calls, eating out, shopping, Senior Center activities, high-rise building events, parties of all sorts and more recently the many social activities at Embassy. She was famous there for her Bingo skills and card-playing abilities. Roberta was currently participating in PEER training at Embassy and was loved by the staff and residents there.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Sandra L. Long, 88

Sandra L. Long, 88, of Montoursville, passed away on May 23, 2022 at Muncy Place. She was born May 17, 1934 in Naugatuk, Connecticut, daughter of Miles and Gladys (Fry) Long, Sr. Sandra was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and she was an avid quilter with the church club.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
webbweekly.com

Lori J. Eck, 54

Lori J. Eck, 54, of Duboistown, passed away on May 22, 2022 at The Gatehouse. She was born July 1, 1967 in Williamsport, daughter of the late John P. and Connie (Campbell) Wilson. Lori worked as an operator at AT&T. She was a member of Wings of Love Community Church...
DUBOISTOWN, PA
webbweekly.com

Jack B. Redden, 90

Jack B. Redden, of Montgomery, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2022, with his loving wife beside him. He was born in Altoona on July 30, 1931, to Leslie and Freeda Redden. After four years in the Navy Seabees, MCB6, he married his sweetheart, Kathleen...
MONTGOMERY, PA
webbweekly.com

Eleanor Arlene Bartley Waltz, 96

Eleanor Arlene Bartley Waltz of Cogan Station peacefully entered heaven on May 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at home. She was born in Quiggleville to parents Rosie M. Russ Bartley and Robert D. Bartley and had just celebrated her 96th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband of 75 years Joseph R. Waltz, her brother Bruce E. Bartley, and son-in-law Glenn F. Myers.
COGAN STATION, PA
local21news.com

Central York HS teacher shot to death by neighbor

Spring Garden Township, York County — A community is in mourning after a beloved teacher and mother was gunned down by a neighbor. Now, students, friends and colleagues are trying to make sense of the senseless act. Dozens of bouquets of flowers lie at the foot of the Panther...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Man drowns during kayaking accident in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died in Bedford County Saturday after a kayaking accident caused him to drown. Ronald James McQuait, 59, died at the scene of the accident, according to Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer. McQuait was boating on the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River at 1:43 p.m. when the incident […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Sunbury Accused Killer Caught, Arrested, His Father Too

SUNBURY – The suspect from last Thursday’s fatal shooting in Sunbury is facing criminal homicide, voluntary manslaughter and other charges after being apprehended Monday afternoon in Philadelphia. His father is also now in police custody for allegedly hindering the arrest of his son. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fatal motorcycle accident in Northumberland County claims life of Muncy man

West Chillisquaque Township, Pa. – A 63-year-old motorcyclist of Muncy died after he was thrown off his motorcycle Saturday in Northumberland County. State Police at Milton say shortly before 6:30 p.m., John F. Barlett failed to negotiate a right-hand curve on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he struck a ditch and was thrown off the motorcycle.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fatal motorcycle crash in Northumberland County

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal motorcycle crash occurred Saturday in Northumberland County, police say. According to law enforcement, 63-year-old, John F. Barlett was driving his motorcycle, north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township. On Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m., Barlett missed a right-hand curve and drove off the road, […]
WBRE

LGBTQ friendly boutique opening in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A new clothing store has opened in Williamsport, and it’s specifically for members of the LGBTQ community. There’s a new way for members of the LGBTQ community in Lycoming County to shop without judgment, the Brian Spies Boutique. “This is a safe place for people to come, get clothes for free. […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Firefighters Responding to Working House Fire in Black Creek Township, Luzerne County

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Luzerne County. Just after 11:15am, Tuesday, emergency personnel from Luzerne County and northern Schuylkill County were called to 520 Hazle St, in Black Creek Township Luzerne County for a working house fire. Firefighters from Nuremberg, Sheppton, Shenandoah, and Mahanoy City have been...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy