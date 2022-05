Doyle DeanThe sweet 70's vibes of a Fender Rhodes inspire Plattsburgh composer. Adrian Carr is an audio mastering engineer and teaches audio courses at SUNY Plattsburgh. He's also a musician and composer. He spoke to me recently about some new inspiration from vintage equipment, an electric piano made in the 1970's. I asked Carr about his favorite stage of the music making process back in October of 2021.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO