Pennsdale, PA

Cristopher C. Crouse, 55

By McCarty Thomas Funeral Home
webbweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cristopher C. Crouse, 55, of Pennsdale, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home. Born December 27, 1966, in Williamsport, and is the...

webbweekly.com

webbweekly.com

Sandra L. Long, 88

Sandra L. Long, 88, of Montoursville, passed away on May 23, 2022 at Muncy Place. She was born May 17, 1934 in Naugatuk, Connecticut, daughter of Miles and Gladys (Fry) Long, Sr. Sandra was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and she was an avid quilter with the church club.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
webbweekly.com

Eugene R. Bennardi, 88

Eugene R. Bennardi, 88, of South Williamsport, passed away on Thursday May 19, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary (Frey) Bennardi. Born February 8, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Rudolph and Anne...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Lori J. Eck, 54

Lori J. Eck, 54, of Duboistown, passed away on May 22, 2022 at The Gatehouse. She was born July 1, 1967 in Williamsport, daughter of the late John P. and Connie (Campbell) Wilson. Lori worked as an operator at AT&T. She was a member of Wings of Love Community Church...
DUBOISTOWN, PA
webbweekly.com

Roberta A. “Birdie” Harris, 78

Roberta A. “Birdie” Harris, 78, formerly of 505 Center Street, passed away peacefully at Embassy of Loyalsock on Friday, May 20, 2022. Roberta was born July 10, 1943, the daughter of John W. and Anna (Davies) Burd. She attended school in Nisbet and was later involved with the Hope Enterprise program in Williamsport. Throughout her adult years up until she became ill in May 2021, Roberta was an almost daily rider of the River Valley Transit buses and considered those drivers among her friends. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed phone calls, eating out, shopping, Senior Center activities, high-rise building events, parties of all sorts and more recently the many social activities at Embassy. She was famous there for her Bingo skills and card-playing abilities. Roberta was currently participating in PEER training at Embassy and was loved by the staff and residents there.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Jack B. Redden, 90

Jack B. Redden, of Montgomery, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2022, with his loving wife beside him. He was born in Altoona on July 30, 1931, to Leslie and Freeda Redden. After four years in the Navy Seabees, MCB6, he married his sweetheart, Kathleen...
MONTGOMERY, PA
webbweekly.com

Jannet Lea English, 84

Jannet Lea English, 84, of Williamsport, died Monday, May 16, 2022 at The Williamsport Home. Born January 9, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Tracy English and Anna (Bonjovi) Staments. Jannet was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School and worked at the West Company for...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Gabrella L. “Gay” Brown, 88

Gabrella L. “Gay” Brown, 88, of Williamsport transitioned from Earth to Glory on Thursday morning, May 12, 2022. She was born October 10, 1933; one of seven children to the late Cordi Brown and Joseph Ashley. An active member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Williamsport, Gay was lovingly known...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Eleanor Arlene Bartley Waltz, 96

Eleanor Arlene Bartley Waltz of Cogan Station peacefully entered heaven on May 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at home. She was born in Quiggleville to parents Rosie M. Russ Bartley and Robert D. Bartley and had just celebrated her 96th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband of 75 years Joseph R. Waltz, her brother Bruce E. Bartley, and son-in-law Glenn F. Myers.
COGAN STATION, PA
webbweekly.com

Paulette M. Weidler, 63

Paulette M. Weidler of Williamsport passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Geisinger Danville. She was born May 11, 1959, in Williamsport. She is survived by three children, Jill Glace of Williamsport, Ashley (Phillip Schell) Glace of Linden, David Weidler of Williamsport, her fiancé Dave Rall of Williamsport, and eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild with one more on the way, three sisters, and many more other loving family members.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Karla Jane (Allen) Hoy, 74

Karla Jane (Allen) Hoy died peacefully at home on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 while receiving hospice care for pancreatic cancer. Karla was born on August 8th, 1948 in Lock Haven, PA and was a lifelong resident of Mill Hall. She was the daughter of the late J. Walter and Betty (Fravel) Allen of Mill Hall.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

