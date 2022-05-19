Cristopher C. Crouse, 55

Roberta A. “Birdie” Harris, 78, formerly of 505 Center Street, passed away peacefully at Embassy of Loyalsock on Friday, May 20, 2022. Roberta was born July 10, 1943, the daughter of John W. and Anna (Davies) Burd. She attended school in Nisbet and was later involved with the Hope Enterprise program in Williamsport. Throughout her adult years up until she became ill in May 2021, Roberta was an almost daily rider of the River Valley Transit buses and considered those drivers among her friends. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed phone calls, eating out, shopping, Senior Center activities, high-rise building events, parties of all sorts and more recently the many social activities at Embassy. She was famous there for her Bingo skills and card-playing abilities. Roberta was currently participating in PEER training at Embassy and was loved by the staff and residents there.

