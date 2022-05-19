ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Lucky Buns Moves Into a Hip London Wine Bar This Summer

By Adele Chapin
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdams Morgan burger favorite Lucky Buns is going global with a new outpost in the U.K.’s capital city. Founder chef Alex McCoy wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Lucky Buns is bringing melty stacks, mumbo sauce and frozen cocktails to London!”. For any D.C. diners who happen to find...

dc.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Meet the Chef Behind the Richmond Restaurant Where Ramen is Religion

Clint and Yoko Tan weren’t sure what would come next in life. Their ultra popular pop-up Noodle in a Haystack came out of nowhere in 2015, for the Tans and for the Bay Area, as they figured out how to get their feet beneath them in San Francisco after leaving Japan. Now they’ve found their first brick and mortar at 4601 Geary Boulevard, and people have raised eyebrows over the $125 ramen tasting menu. That’s why Clint Tan says it’s the ramen itself, the ethos behind his lifestyle, that gets him out of bed in the morning. There is no end goal. Ramen, and bringing an intentional and beautiful meal to each customer, is the pursuit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Influencer Favorite Celestina Rooftop Closing in Culver City After Just Months of Operation

Celestina, the flashy rooftop spot in Culver City from the team behind Etta, has announced that it will close on May 30 after a brief run that began earlier this year. Located at the Shay Hotel, which also hosts Etta on the ground floor, Celestina became known for its three geodesic domes (that they called igloos) providing shelter on sometimes chilly, windy evenings. The menu was modern Mexican, serving inventive cocktails and shareable taco platters.
CULVER CITY, CA
Eater

17 Essential Restaurants to Know in Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama, may not be as large or as bustling as Atlanta, but when it comes to food and dining, the Magic City holds its own against Georgia’s capital city and its sprawling metropolitan area. Located two hours west of Atlanta along I-20, the burgeoning dining scene in Birmingham means it’s getting increasingly difficult to find a bad restaurant here these days. Whether in the mood for Southern staples at a meat and three, a swanky dinner with cocktails, or a casual counter-service spot serving burgers and sandwiches, the challenge lies in choosing where to eat in and around Birmingham, then planning ahead and arriving at the right time to guarantee a seat.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Eater

Seattle’s Korean Barbecue Scene Heats Up This Summer

The restaurant that’s been hailed as Los Angeles’ best Korean barbecue chain has confirmed recent rumors of a northward expansion. Baekjeong Korean Barbecue — known for its consistency, quality, and unique spins on classic accoutrements to the popular Korean barbecue dining style — plans to open its eighth U.S. location in Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall in July, and its second outside of Southern California, after New York.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Roberts
Eater

The Pastry Project’s ‘Soft Serve Summer’ Returns to Pioneer Square

The Pastry Project will open its soft serve window for a second summer on June 3, kicking off the season with free mini sandcastle ice cream sandwiches for the first 100 visitors. From June through September, the soft serve window at 165 South Main Street will be open Friday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The walk-up window offers two soft serve flavors — purple vanilla (purple, but tastes vanilla) and chocolate milk — as well as sandcastle ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cake slices, and quakes — shakes blended with toppings.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

‘Top Chef: Houston’ Episode 12 Returns to Galveston for an Epic Catch and Cook

Top Chef: Houston took to Galveston last week for a family-oriented challenge but it looks like they’re not quite done with the island just yet. Judges skip the Quickfire round, and jump straight into the fun of the elimination. Before hopping on the “Island Girl” boat in Galveston, contestants are told that they are required to fish for their dish — meaning what they catch, they’ll then gut, clean and cook in two different ways. Let’s see how they fare.
GALVESTON, TX
Eater

A New Black-Owned Development With Restaurants Breaks Ground in Washington Park

A new mixed-use development containing a gym, a pair of sneaker stores, a restaurant called Friistyle with indoor and outdoor dining, and six short-term rental apartments will be replacing the former Cain’s Barber College at 353-363 E. 51st Street in Washington Park later this year, Block Club reports. The ultimate goal is to draw more development to the 51st Street corridor and keep money in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The New Boogy & Peel Pizza Brings ‘Big Mac’ Pies to Dupont

Dupont Circle’s newest pizza place pushes the limits of neo-Neapolitan pies. In fact, Boogy and Peel chef/founder Rachael Jennings calls her pizzas “bastardized Neapolitan.” That refers mainly to the non-traditional toppings, which includes an option that echoes a McD’s Big Mac, down to the beef, American cheese, iceberg, onions, pickles, and “special sauce.”
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bar#Vegan#H Street#Street Art#Food Drink#Instagram#Union Market#Chefalexmccoy#Navy Yard#Beyond Meat#Beyond Sausage
Eater

Take a Tour of Tabú, a New Latin Restaurant in Fulton Market

A taboo is something that is forbidden, either by social custom or fear of supernatural forces. But Tabú, a new restaurant in Fulton Market from Atomic Hospitality that opens today, May 20, started with the idea that when it came to Latin food, nothing should be off limits. “It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

NYC’s Black Tap Looks to Shake Up Nashville’s Burger Scene

A New York burger and shakes sensation is expanding to three more cities in the next few years, and one of its first stops will be downtown Nashville. Black Tap plans to bring over-the-top milkshakes, bougie burgers, and a menu of craft beers to 211 Commerce Street in November 2022, a press release announced this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Canotto-Style Pizza Sails Into Cambridge This Summer

There’s no lack of pizza styles in Greater Boston — wood-fired, Neapolitan-inspired pies; South Shore-style bar pizza; floppy New York slices; Detroit-style “squares”; New England Greek (think [insert town here] House of Pizza); and even beach pizza. But Si Cara, a restaurant opening early this summer in Cambridge’s Central Square, is giving the region a taste of something a little different: canotto-style pizza, a Neapolitan offshoot with an extra-puffy, airy crust. (The name means “dinghy.”)
Eater

The Country’s First Native American Woman-Owned Brewery in the U.S. Doesn’t Want to Be Its Last

In spring 2022, Shyla Sheppard sat at a long bench in the two-story beer hall at Bow & Arrow Brewing Co.’s flagship location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, arranging flowers. The brewery’s co-founder and CEO, Sheppard cut the stems of purple, white, and golden blossoms, and tucked them into white ceramic vases. In the taproom, where ambiance is a vital part of the tasting experience, no detail is too small to escape her notice. Above her, a faux trophy mount of a sculptural white buffalo presides over the room. The sculpture reminds her daily of a lesson from her grandfather, who raised bison. He would tell her that, even in a blizzard, the buffalo would turn to face the storm.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Eater

Ethiopian Restaurant Enat Joins Charlotte’s Optimist Hall

Visitors to Charlotte’s Optimist Hall will have a new food selection starting Sunday, May 22, with the opening of Enat Ethiopian. This addition will be the 27th tenant for the Optimist Park food hall. The original Enat Ethiopian opened in 2017 at the Plaza in Shannon Park and will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eater

For Restaurant Owners, Instagram Hacks Create Major Headaches

One day in March, the pastry chef Bronwen Wyatt was posting a picture of one of her signature squiggle-decorated cakes on Instagram when she was suddenly logged out of her account. When she tried to log back in, an error message appeared, so she clicked a button to request support. Soon enough, she got an email back from Instagram that said her account had been deactivated for violating their terms and conditions, which didn’t make sense. Wyatt only uses @bayousaintcake, the handle for her tiny New Orleans bakery for which she’s amassed 19,000 followers, to showcase her work, announce updates to her schedule, and surface her booking link (in her bio). For these reasons, Instagram is intrinsic to her business. She had plans to release a new menu a few days later, which is also when she opens up her orders for the month. “I’m probably not going to get any, because I can’t announce it to the people that I need to reach,” she said at the time.
CELL PHONES
Variety

New York Music Month 2022 Unveils Full Schedule of Interviews, Workshops, Songwriting Camps and More

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has announced the full slate of programming for the fifth annual New York Music Month, to run throughout the month of June 2022 in New York City. This year’s NYMM will feature a combination of in-person and virtual programming, with more than 20 events, including an all-day industry conference on the future of NYC’s music industry, skill-building workshops, free rehearsal space, songwriting camp, and showcases of emerging NYC artists. This month-long series aims to support songwriters, established musicians, emerging artists, and NYC’s entire musical...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

New York’s Fine Dining Palaces Just Keep Raising Their Prices

New York’s fine dining scene shows no signs of slowing the pace of price increases as raging inflationary forces keep pushing up the cost of doing business. A $1,000 dinner for two, once somewhat rare, is now a reasonably ordinary affair at more of the city’s elite European and Japanese restaurants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Stella McCartney’s Fungi Bag Hits Stores in July

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Stella McCartney’s dreams of green, no-leather luxury are becoming reality with the upcoming commercial launch of the Frayme Mylo bag, which is made entirely from mycelium, the web-like roots of fungi. The handbag, which McCartney made in collaboration with the California-based Bolt Threads, will go on sale on July 1 and will be exclusive to Stella McCartney boutiques. It will retail at 1,995 pounds.More from WWDPhotos of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's 'Dune' Press Tour FashionStella McCartney RTW Spring 2022Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2020 McCartney said it’s the first time that a “mushroom handbag”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy