What's the latest on Shasta County's new emergency alert system? Ask the R-S mailbag

Ask the Record Searchlight is a newsroom-wide initiative to connect with you, our readers. If you wondered about something happening in town or had questions on a North State issue, please email your questions to RRSEdit@redding.com. We'll do our best to answer in our live chat, our mailbag or in a story.

Our mailbag handles questions we were not able to answer during our last live chat held on May 12. The next Q&A session will happen online in real-time from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

Here are answers to the latest R-S reader questions, which have been edited for clarity, length and accuracy.

Scroll to the bottom of this story to find out how you can ask the Record Searchlight.

What's up with Shasta County's new emergency alert system?

Q: Where is the Alert FM? No one seems to be answering any emails/phone calls regarding the Alert FM.

A: With devastating wildfires becoming more frequent, Shasta County has invested in an emergency alert system that uses the FM radio band to deliver life-saving messages.

The thought is the radio signal won’t go down during a fire, which can damage cell phone towers and knock out service. There also are many people in Shasta County who live in areas that can’t get cell service or where the signal is spotty.

Enter Alert FM.

The Board of Supervisors late last year approved a $935,000 contract for Alert FM to provide an alternative to what is already available for broadcast alerts.

Matthew Straeb, executive vice president of Alert FM, said Shasta County residents can start purchasing the radio receivers by going to https://www.alertfm.com/store. He added that there are about 7,000 radio receivers waiting for orders. Customers also can call 1-866-869-5180.

During a presentation last fall of the Alert FM system it was announced that the cost of the receivers was be around $60.

Unfortunately, Straeb said, supply chain issues, increase in the cost to manufacture the devices and a rise in shipping costs have pushed the retail cost to $99.

“The parts have all increased in price for the actual unit, so it costs more to build the unit by about 25 to 30 percent,” he said, adding that shipping costs have gone up five times of what they expected it to be. “We have absorbed about 20 percent of the cost but the rest we have to pass on to the users.”

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. provided funding to help qualified residents in Butte County purchase the Alert FM receivers.

Looking 'rearward': PG&E's CEO talks about what could have prevented the Zogg Fire

PG&E spokesman Paul Moreno said the utility is providing $50,000 in funding to Shasta County “to support its emergency wildfire response efforts.”

It wasn’t clear if that money will be used to help income eligible residents purchase a receiver as county public information officer Tim Mapes didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Alert FM messages will be broadcast by satellite using existing FM radio stations.

"The receivers can be programmed to emit an audible hi-low siren, a flashing light, as well as display the alert message as text," Shasta County Assistant CEO Eric Magrini wrote in a report to supervisors last year. The receiver is designed so individuals with hearing or sight impairments can receive emergency alerts, he said.

— David Benda

Would ex-prisoners from bigger jail get released into Shasta County?

Q: If the large jail proposed for Shasta County gets built here, where would the prisoners be released? Into Redding/Shasta County?

A: According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, all county jails release people being held in custody at lock-up facilities into the community where those facilities are located.

So, if the jail proposed for Shasta County is built here, people eligible for release would be released from the front door of the facility, said Public Information Officer Tim Mapes.

'Wagon wheel of justice' model proposed for Shasta County's new, multifaceted jail

The current 484-bed jail on West Street in Redding has gained a reputation for having a “revolving door” because prisoners must be released under court order when the facility reaches 90% capacity.

The new jail would be able to hold 750 to 800 inmates. The new jail would focus on rehabilitation as well as incarceration.

The proposed one-story jail is now being called the Shasta County Corrections and Rehabilitation Campus.

And at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors directed county administrators to come back with a plan that would dedicate $25 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds toward the construction of a new jail.

Supervisors have been told that it would cost $100 million to $125 million for a new jail.

County Executive Officer Matt Pontes said in March the new jail facility could be built with a combination of county general fund dollars, state and federal funds and possibly bond funds.

— Michele Chandler

How Ask the Record Searchlight works

The R-S mailbag is brought to you as part of our newsroom-wide Ask the Record Searchlight initiative. Post questions in the comments section of this story, or:

Email questions to RRSEdit@redding.com using Ask the Record Searchlight in the subject line.

On Twitter, use the hashtag #AsktheRecordSearchlight or tag the newspaper at @BreakingNews_RS.

Post a message on the Record Searchlight Facebook page.

Contact one of the journalists directly. Visit the staff directory .

David Benda covers business , development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-225-8219. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: What's the latest on Shasta County's new emergency alert system? Ask the R-S mailbag