One of Sen. Roger Victory's primary challengers disqualified from August ballot

A candidate for Michigan's 31st Senate District, a seat currently held by Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, has been disqualified from the August primary for failing to prove eligibility to run in the district.

Steven Thomas, a Republican, had filed to run in February 2021, despite apparently not living in the 31st District, which covers Ottawa County. Thomas resides in Dryden, in Lapeer County.

Thomas was publicly campaigning for the 65th House seat to represent Lapeer and had formed a committee to raise money for that campaign. Campaign finance records show Thomas unsuccessfully attempted to dissolve his campaign committee for the 31st District.

The Michigan Secretary of State's Office announced Tuesday it had sent letters to 15 candidates for state offices informing them of their disqualification, including Thomas's disqualification in the 31st Senate race.

Victory still faces opposition in the Republican primary election from Brian VanDussen of Zeeland. VanDussen is a founder of the Michigan Patriot Party, which launched an effort last year to gather enough signatures to become an official political party in Michigan.