LEESBURG — Can't make it to Leesburg High School's graduation?

LakeFront TV , the city's public access channel, will be broadcasting it live.

Graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at LHS' H.O. Dabney Stadium. With storms headed our way this weekend, a backup rain-date graduation is set for 9 a.m. Saturday. The school will make the call whether or not to postpone graduation by 4 p.m. Friday .

The event will be streamed at youtube.com/watch?v=Towv69V5yeM , produced by Livingston Media Group.

You can also catch it on Xfinity Channel 22, Prism Channel 21, Spectrum Channel 497 or on the Roku or Apple TV.

Most Lake County seniors are graduating this week. Lake Hills and Tavares High School hosted their graduations on Tuesday. Wednesday, East Ridge High seniors graduated.

On Thursday, both Eustis and Mount Dora High Schools will host their graduations. Leesburg and Umatilla High Schools are set for Friday at 7 and 8 p.m., respectively. South Lake's is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday and Lake Virtual's is at 6 p.m. May 26.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: LakeFront TV to broadcast Leesburg High School graduation