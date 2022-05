On May 21, 2022, at 2:24 a.m., Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of N. 8th Street to take an unauthorized use of motor vehicle report. The victim had been contacted by law enforcement in Brown County about the status of their vehicle. The victim’s vehicle had been stolen from their Norfolk residence and been involved in a pursuit in northcentral Nebraska. The suspect, Colin R. McConnell-Vontz, 24, of McCook, had been taken into custody by law enforcement. Investigative information will be supplied to the Madison County Attorney’s office for prosecution.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO