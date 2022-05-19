ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Biggs: Supervisor a fiscal conservative in name only

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLpU0_0fjgFQlK00

District 1 Pinal County Supervisor Kevin Cavanaugh talks a big game about being a fiscal conservative and wanting a smaller government. However, his actions and the management of his office say otherwise.

The supervisor’s requested budget for fiscal year 2022-23 was discussed along with his counterparts at the May 18 meeting. Much to my surprise over a half a million dollars — at $555,766. An increase of $53,418 from fiscal year 2021-22.

He is also the only supervisor to have two offices. With redistricting he would have one in Coolidge and one in Maricopa. Why?

He justifies all of this by stating he has such a large area that he has had to cover; however, District 2 Supervisor Mike Goodman, who serves the highest number of citizens who reside in unincorporated Pinal County (roughly 77,000) manages to have one office and runs effectively with himself and one staff member.

Supervisor Cavanaugh wants to talk about how his office needs these staff members to service his district; however, he fails to realize that these roles are meant to service all of Pinal County not just his district. In fact, one of his employees is an attorney, whom we are paying for. Despite the fact that the county has numerous attorneys and more appropriate offices that are supposed to hire and retain these types of employees. What purpose does that employee serve?

Supervisor Cavanaugh’s requested budget is $185,603 higher than the next lowest district (District 2) and $296,774 higher than District 5 — the district with the lowest budget. It would seem that the supervisor, despite his talks of smaller government, really wants to spend our hard-earned dollars and blow up the budget while expanding government rather than reducing it.

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

New voter ID cards issued

Over 650,000 new voter ID cards were in the mail Thursday in packets which also include information on Pima County's new Vote Centers, instructions on how to request a ballot for early voting, and URLs for the new legislative and congressional boundaries.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Richard Urban

$80 million, 5-year transportation plan up for approval

A drone's eye view of drainage work for the Magma Road project that was completed last year.Photo courtesy of Pinal County Public Works. Over the next five years, Pinal County transportation planners recommend spending $80.2 million on 107 road construction, improvement, and maintenance projects, funded by a half-cent sales tax voters approved in 2005.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how public housing has been privatized in some Arizona cities

ELOY – One block west of Main Street, behind City Hall and police headquarters, sits a nondescript one-story gray-brick building that should be a lifeline for the thousands of local residents living below the poverty line. But in the middle of a workday afternoon on a recent Tuesday, the...
ELOY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Pinal County, AZ
Government
City
Coolidge, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KOLD-TV

Federal judge deals blow to Biden Administration border plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A federal judge in Louisiana has dealt a blow to the Biden Administration’s plans to rescind Title 42, a health policy implemented by the Trump Administration which allows for immediate deportation of asylum seekers. It was put in place in March 2020, at...
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Tucson Dispensary Is Being Backing Into a Corner

Tucson’s Zoning Administrator is taking a position that a tile workshop, which is within 500 feet of The Downtown Dispensary, is a “K-12 public, private, or charter school,” thus preventing the dispensary from utilizing its expansion that the City of Tucson permitted and that the dispensary has already constructed, according to SmarterTucson.com.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
themesatribune.com

Mesa declares first-stage water use alarm

In response to long-term drought and recent declines in water storage on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa on May 18 declared the first stage of its Water Shortage Management Plan in effect on May 18. This initial stage, called “water watch,” focuses on raising public awareness and doesn’t...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sen. Mark Kelly discusses record-high gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to AAA, the average price of gas in Tucson has reached $4.50 a gallon. That’s a record for our area. “It’s unaffordable for so many families,” said Sen. Mark Kelly. “There are levers we can pull on here to lower the cost.”
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Prop 411 passes in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucsonans voted to pass Proposition 411, extending the city’s temporary half-cent sales tax instilled in 2017, on Tuesday, May 17. According to a news release from the city, Tucson officials plan to direct $740 million from estimated sales tax revenue towards a 10-year plan to improve neighborhood streets and improve street safety citywide.
TUCSON, AZ
Glendale Star

Glendale’s water supply threatened

Arizona and other Western states that take water from the lower Colorado River for cities and farms were hoping for a good season of rain and snow this winter to keep water levels in the river’s reservoirs above dangerously low levels. Instead, they got another bad year. Recently, Glendale...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale tenant hit with $826 rent increase

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Zazu Moloi loves where he lives, in a nice Scottsdale apartment complex with a great view. “It’s just nice to be in Old Town,” said Moloi, “to be close to all my friends, most of my family, enjoying the great weather.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how we can secure the future of water in Arizona

Arizona has experienced a rapid transformation from an economy based on agriculture and tourism to one more focused on logistics and advanced manufacturing, with the Grand Canyon State poised to reap long-lasting benefits from advanced manufacturing and the automotive industry’s transition to electric vehicles. But how will all this economic development impact the future of water in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon be fined if they’re not open

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Shops and restaurants at Phoenix Sky Harbor may soon face penalties if they’re not open. Arizona’s Family has learned businesses are being told they have to return to contracted hours by June 1 or face fines. Airport officials say inspectors will be going around the terminals to see if businesses are open during hours that were agreed upon. They’ll also use cameras to see if lights are on or off.
PHOENIX, AZ
Gretchen Pahia

Barking news: Special pet vaccination event being held in Pinal County

(Maricopa, AZ ) The Pinal County Animal Care and Control (PCACC) is holding a special event for pet owners this weekend. The Maricopa Wells Veterinary Hospital in Pinal County is offering a special vaccination clinic for dogs and cats, as a great way to keep community animals healthy. The clinic is open to any area resident, their pets do not have to be a patient of the clinic.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
615
Followers
943
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy