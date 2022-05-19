2 dead following freeway shooting in Oakland, multiple others injured

MODESTO, Calif. — Two men are dead after a car crashed into a center median in Modesto on Sunday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. The crash happened around 1:17 a.m. on East Briggsmore Avenue, just east of Oakdale Road, police said. Both men were then ejected from the car when it hit the center median and the vehicle also rolled over several times, authorities said.
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN -- Detectives were trying to unravel how a man died after his body was discovered in a burning car on Friday night.Authorities said firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of High Street to a call to douse a vehicle that had caught fire. After the fire was out, firefighters asked police to tow the vehicle. But when officers searched the vehicle, they discovered the man's body.Police have called the death "unexplained" and would await a coroner's results to determine if foul play was involved.The man's name was not available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau Sunday morning. He had not been identified and his next of kin notified.
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department released video from officers' body cameras that recorded a shootout with an armed man last fall. That exchange of gunfire left one officer and the armed suspect wounded. "Hey, let me see your hands," one officer is heard saying in the video before...
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man was shot and killed in his hometown of Santa Rosa early Sunday morning, police said. The deadly shooting happened around 1:33 a.m. in the 2300 block of Kenton Court, according to officials. The man was in a car with friends when another...
Two women were killed and two others were injured after a crash involving a taxi cab in San Francisco Sunday evening, officials said. Just after 4:30 p.m., San Francisco police responded to a crash involving injuries on Third and Mission Streets. When officers arrived on scene, they found pedestrians that...
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Two adults were killed Saturday morning following a crash in South Sacramento. According to CHP - South Sacramento spokesperson Officer Mark Leavitt, a driver was traveling southbound on Stockton Boulevard Saturday morning when they crashed into another car near the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.
A head-on crash in Oakland caused by a wrong-way driver claimed a life in the early morning hours Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 24 just west of Claremont Avenue around 2 a.m., the CHP said. The driver was going west on eastbound Highway 24 and collided with another vehicle.
KNIGHTSEN, Calif. - A suspected drunk driver in East Contra Costa County was arrested in a fatal Friday night crash. Around 9:30 p.m. the alleged intoxicated driver struck and killed a horse, and injured the rider along Delta Road in Knightsen. "The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Delta road with...
A manager fought off a man trying to steal the tip jar at an El Cerrito restaurant, and police finished the job, arresting a suspect they say threatened staff with a knife and stole property from the restaurant Friday. A 39-year-old Oakland man is suspected of having tried to steal...
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot early Friday morning in Antioch, police announced in a press release. A 29-year-old resident shot and killed a 37-year-old robbery suspect in self-defense, according to police. Then, the suspect returned fire to hit the victim in the lower body. Police said the robbery suspect died at the […]
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead after a shooting led to a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound I-580 at Seminary Avenue, and authorities learned the car involved had been shot at...
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 uncovered more details Friday in the police investigation into a deadly shooting at the Lucky Three Seven Filipino restaurant in Oakland. The victim was the co-owner of the restaurant, Jun Anabo. “Officers responded to a shotspotter call. Found the victim out on the street, and sadly he succumbed to his […]
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries on a boat dock at Discovery Park, said the Sacramento Fire Department.
The man was on the boat dock when he was accidentally run over by his own vehicle and then impaled on a dock cleat.
The condition of the man is unknown.
EL CERRITO, Calif. - El Cerrito police are searching for three men who kidnaped, pistol-whipped, and robbed a woman near a BART station Friday night, police said. The three men forced the woman into their car near the El Cerrito del Norte station, pistol-whipped her and stole her property, then forced her out of the car in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:40 p.m., according to police.
A brush fire in Contra Costa County caused an interruption to BART service Thursday night. The fire led to passengers having to be dropped off at Pleasant Hill Station, and a bus bridge ferried people to Concord and Antioch. [KRON4]. The fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Oakley early...
Investigators said a resident mowing their lawn was likely the cause of a fire burning in Vacaville this weekend. Crews said they are making progress on the blaze that could have spread quickly due to hot and windy conditions.
