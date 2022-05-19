ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

2 dead following freeway shooting in Oakland, multiple others injured

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people died and "multiple others" were injured...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Car crash in Modesto leaves 2 men dead, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — Two men are dead after a car crashed into a center median in Modesto on Sunday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. The crash happened around 1:17 a.m. on East Briggsmore Avenue, just east of Oakdale Road, police said. Both men were then ejected from the car when it hit the center median and the vehicle also rolled over several times, authorities said.
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mystery surrounds body discovered in Oakland burning car

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN -- Detectives were trying to unravel how a man died after his body was discovered in a burning car on Friday night.Authorities said  firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of High Street to a call to douse a vehicle that had caught fire. After the fire was out, firefighters asked police to tow the vehicle. But when officers searched the vehicle, they discovered the man's body.Police have called the death "unexplained" and would await a coroner's results to determine if foul play was involved.The man's name was not available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau Sunday morning.  He had not been identified and his next of kin notified.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man, 28, shot and killed while driving with friends

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man was shot and killed in his hometown of Santa Rosa early Sunday morning, police said. The deadly shooting happened around 1:33 a.m. in the 2300 block of Kenton Court, according to officials. The man was in a car with friends when another...
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland PD investigating unexplained death

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking into the death of a person that they found near the 2600 block of High Street on Friday. On May 20th the Oakland Fire Department responded to a call to extinguish a vehicle that was on fire, says OPD. OPD also responded to have the […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wrong-Way Driver Crash Claims a Life in Early Hours Saturday

A head-on crash in Oakland caused by a wrong-way driver claimed a life in the early morning hours Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 24 just west of Claremont Avenue around 2 a.m., the CHP said. The driver was going west on eastbound Highway 24 and collided with another vehicle.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Freeway#Violent Crime#Ktvu
KRON4 News

Antioch man kills suspect in self-defense: police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot early Friday morning in Antioch, police announced in a press release. A 29-year-old resident shot and killed a 37-year-old robbery suspect in self-defense, according to police. Then, the suspect returned fire to hit the victim in the lower body. Police said the robbery suspect died at the […]
ANTIOCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGO

2 killed after shooting, crash on EB I-580 in Oakland, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead after a shooting led to a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound I-580 at Seminary Avenue, and authorities learned the car involved had been shot at...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate motive in Oakland restaurant shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 uncovered more details Friday in the police investigation into a deadly shooting at the Lucky Three Seven Filipino restaurant in Oakland. The victim was the co-owner of the restaurant, Jun Anabo. “Officers responded to a shotspotter call. Found the victim out on the street, and sadly he succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Impaled On Boat Dock Cleat At Discovery Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries on a boat dock at Discovery Park, said the Sacramento Fire Department. The man was on the boat dock when he was accidentally run over by his own vehicle and then impaled on a dock cleat. The condition of the man is unknown.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 men kidnap, pistol-whip and rob woman in El Cerrito, police said

EL CERRITO, Calif. - El Cerrito police are searching for three men who kidnaped, pistol-whipped, and robbed a woman near a BART station Friday night, police said. The three men forced the woman into their car near the El Cerrito del Norte station, pistol-whipped her and stole her property, then forced her out of the car in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:40 p.m., according to police.
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Dodged a bullet': crews gaining ground on Quail fire

Investigators said a resident mowing their lawn was likely the cause of a fire burning in Vacaville this weekend. Crews said they are making progress on the blaze that could have spread quickly due to hot and windy conditions.
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy