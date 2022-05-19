ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KTDY

Deputies to be Out in Full Force During Memorial Day Holiday

By Brandon Comeaux
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5nRH_0fjgD7OQ00

KPEL Photo

Wearing a seat belt.

It’s a simple thing that many drivers either forget to do or decide not to do every single day. Because of that, many drivers have died in crashes where they could have walked away.

For me, putting a seat belt on has become second nature. I do it sometimes when I drive across my neighborhood to my mailbox.

Am I saying that to brag? Absolutely not.

I say it because getting in the habit of putting it on takes away the forgetfullness or the inconvenient feeling of doing so.

Photo courtesy of Department for Transport via Getty Images

As a matter of fact, I find that if I happen to leave my seat belt off during a drive to the mailbox or down the road to get gas that I will catch myself forgetting to put it on during my next drive.

So, I rarely don’t put it on.

I say all of this because I hate reporting on fatal crashes. And, more importantly than myself, law enforcement officers hate working fatal crashes and having to inform relatives of their deceased loved one. In talking with police officers, it’s something they have told me that sticks with them for the rest of their lives.

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission , in 2020, more than half of all young adults ages 18 to 34 killed in crashes were completely unrestrained. Men make up the majority of those killed in crashes, representing 67% of all passenger vehicle occupant deaths in 2020. Data shows that 55% of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 43% of women killed in crashes.

.Sheriff Blaise Smith announced the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office will join other local…

Posted by St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

In St. Mary Parish, sheriff’s deputies will join other local law enforcement agencies in participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign from May 23rd through June 5th. This includes the weeks leading up to and after Memorial Day Weekend, which is a time when many people will be traveling. Deputies will be checking drivers for proper seat belt and safety seat use and other violations.

I would also expect these efforts from law enforcement across the state of Louisiana.

The Click It or Ticket campaign is coordinated and funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

Image of

Click here to view photo gallery Source: Buckle Up: Deputies to be Out in Full Force During Memorial Day Holiday Season

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged with Negligent Homicide After Juvenile Passenger Killed in Crash during Vehicle Pursuit

Louisiana Man Charged with Negligent Homicide After Juvenile Passenger Killed in Crash during Vehicle Pursuit. Louisiana – On May 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, May 20, 2022, just after 11:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop G was requested by the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) to assist with a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish. As Troopers joined BCPD Officers in the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed, killing an unrestrained juvenile passenger.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed After Being Struck by Sheriff’s Office Patrol Vehicle

Louisiana Man Killed After Being Struck by Sheriff’s Office Patrol Vehicle. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 20, 2022, that on May 19, 2022, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 (Airline Highway) near Windsor Street in Laplace. Dave Walker, 45, of Laplace, died as a result of this collision.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Louisiana#Vehicles#Kpel Photo#Department For Transport#Getty
fox4beaumont.com

OCSO traffic stop on I10 leads to multiple drug charges in Louisiana

A Vinton, Louisiana man faces multiple drug-related charges in Texas and Louisiana after a traffic stop by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Rose City, Texas, uncovered evidence that lead to seizures of heroine, fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and prescription narcotics. On Monday, May 16, OCSO stopped a vehicle driven by...
VINTON, LA
KPEL 96.5

What Do You Do When You See a Funeral Procession in Louisiana?

What is the proper thing to do when you encounter a funeral procession on the roads of Louisiana? We have some answers for you. You've probably encountered a funeral procession, which Louisiana law defines as "two or more vehicles accompanying a deceased person or cremated human remains during daylight hours," at some point in your life, whether you were a driver or a passenger.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Indicted for Distribution of Heroin, Faces up to 40 Years in Prison if Convicted

Louisiana Man Indicted for Distribution of Heroin, Faces up to 40 Years in Prison. Louisiana – Darrius Neville, age 26, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, was charged May 5, 2022, in a one-count sealed indictment by a federal grand jury with distribution of heroin in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(B), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The indictment was unsealed on May 12, 2022.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man arrested on multiple drug charges

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office recently announced the arrest of Dwayne Tullier, 51, of Plaquemine. The items below were seized during the arrest. The 51-year old man is facing these charges:. Possession of Schedule I narcotics. Possession of Schedule II narcotics. Possession of Schedule...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces Prison Sentence for Airline Baggage Scam Involving Over $550,000 in False Claims

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Pernell Anthony Jones, Jr., age 32, of Kenner, Louisiana, was sentenced today for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341 and one count of Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2.
KENNER, LA
99.9 KTDY

UPDATE: St. Martin Parish’s Lawyers Respond to LCG Spoil Bank Complaint

Less than 48 hours after Lafayette Consolidated Government filed an amended complaint in its federal lawsuit against the St. Martin Parish Government and the United States Army Corps of Engineers, attorneys from St. Martin Parish are offering their rebuttal to the new court filing. On Friday, Steven Oxenhandler responded to...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses

Louisiana Felon Faces up to 20 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearm Offenses. Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on May 19, 2022, Anthony Pittman, age 33 of Metairie, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged to a three-count indictment. Count 1 charged the defendant with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C); Count 2 charged him with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i); and Count 3 charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
METAIRIE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
52K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy