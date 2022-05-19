Woman killed in Hamden hit-and-run

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Hamden Police say a hit-and-run crash left a woman dead Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Paradise Avenue on the report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Police describe the victim as a 37-year-old woman who lived in Hamden. Her identity has not been released at this time.

The suspect vehicle was later found in the area of Hume Drive.

Police have seized the suspect vehicle, which hasn't been further described at this time.

There is no word of any suspects or any arrests.

Anyone with information or video surveillance in the area is asked to contact Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department’s Traffic Division by email or by phone at (475) 201-2127.