Weld County couple charged in child's shooting death

Prosecutors have charged an Adams County sheriff's deputy and his wife in connection with the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old girl.

Elaine and Brett Eskam each face six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. May 8 in Frederick.

Officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

Brett Eskam is still employed by the Adams County Sheriff's Office and is on bereavement leave, said Adam Sherman, a spokesman for the department.

Sherman said the agency will conduct an internal investigation. The Eskams are scheduled to appear in court July 18.