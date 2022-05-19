ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Biggs: Supervisor a fiscal conservative in name only

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLpU0_0fjgCShp00

District 1 Pinal County Supervisor Kevin Cavanaugh talks a big game about being a fiscal conservative and wanting a smaller government. However, his actions and the management of his office say otherwise.

The supervisor’s requested budget for fiscal year 2022-23 was discussed along with his counterparts at the May 18 meeting. Much to my surprise over a half a million dollars — at $555,766. An increase of $53,418 from fiscal year 2021-22.

He is also the only supervisor to have two offices. With redistricting he would have one in Coolidge and one in Maricopa. Why?

He justifies all of this by stating he has such a large area that he has had to cover; however, District 2 Supervisor Mike Goodman, who serves the highest number of citizens who reside in unincorporated Pinal County (roughly 77,000) manages to have one office and runs effectively with himself and one staff member.

Supervisor Cavanaugh wants to talk about how his office needs these staff members to service his district; however, he fails to realize that these roles are meant to service all of Pinal County not just his district. In fact, one of his employees is an attorney, whom we are paying for. Despite the fact that the county has numerous attorneys and more appropriate offices that are supposed to hire and retain these types of employees. What purpose does that employee serve?

Supervisor Cavanaugh’s requested budget is $185,603 higher than the next lowest district (District 2) and $296,774 higher than District 5 — the district with the lowest budget. It would seem that the supervisor, despite his talks of smaller government, really wants to spend our hard-earned dollars and blow up the budget while expanding government rather than reducing it.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Pinal County, AZ
Government
City
Coolidge, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
434
Followers
836
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy