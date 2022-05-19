ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hague: Worried? Maybe it's time to put down the glass

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0i6T_0fjgCP3e00

A college professor stands at the front of his class holding a full glass of water.

"How heavy does this glass of water feel to me?" he asks.

One student replies, "16 ounces." Another says, "12 ounces." A third student guesses, "20 ounces."

"Actually," the professor replies, "the exact weight of this glass of water is irrelevant to how heavy it feels to me. If I hold it for a few minutes, it feels relatively light in weight. If I hold it for a couple hours, my arm will certainly start to ache. If I try to hold it all day long, at some point my arm will cramp up and become numb, causing me to drop the glass."

As his students nod in agreement, he concludes, "The weight of this glass of water won't change. However, the longer I hold it, the heavier it will feel to me. This is how you should think about the worries in your life.

Dwell on something for a few minutes and it's no big deal. Stress about something for a few hours and your brain may start to ache. Brood on something all day and it will paralyze you mentally, making you incapable of thinking about anything else."

* * *

From inflation to Ukraine, given the uncertainties we are living with these days I thought it would be an appropriate time for an article on how to wake up with less worry.

The past

"I'd rather regret the things I've done than regret the things I haven't done." -Lucille Ball

If we didn’t have some regret we might not learn from the bad experiences we encounter. But regret can also be a slippery slope and snowball quickly. The objective is to learn the lesson and then let go.

Did you know you can’t have two thoughts simultaneously? So if you are constantly regretting the past, you can’t focus on the present.

Some people hold onto regret like they’re holding a glass of water too long, at which point it becomes heavier and heavier. That’s why Italian filmmaker, Frederico Fellini, said, "Regrets are the past crippling you in the present."

The future

"Forget the past - the future will give you plenty to worry about." - George Allen

Do you worry about the future? In psychology it’s sometimes referred to as the "What if…?" trap.

"What if I don't get into college?"

"What if I’m not able to have children?"

"What if I don't get the job?"

"What if I don’t get the promotion?"

"What if I don’t pass the test?"

"What if I get into a car accident?"

"What if I end up alone?"

"What if I get COVID?"

The best advice I've heard on worrying about the future is from Tom Petty: "Most things I worry about never happen anyway."

But sometimes thinking about the future can actually help us deal with the present.

I talked about this a few weeks ago in my article "Well, maybe."

Bad things are going to happen. This is impossible to avoid. But as I said in that article, we must resist believing that "a bad thing is a bad thing" and nothing more.

So many times what we perceive to be a "bad thing" actually ends up having a silver lining (turns out for the better in the future). Certainly not all the time, but a lot more often than we give credit for.

If you realize there may be a silver lining in bad occurrences (whether or not this turns out to be true), psychologist advise that this can help you get past them.

The present

"Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift, which is why we call it the present." -Bil Keane (The Family Circus cartoonist)

One thing that sets humans apart from animals is we have what’s called "temporal focus." Put simply, this is the ability to think about the past, the present, and the future. It’s believed that, as opposed to humans, animals "live" almost exclusively in the present.

Human beings’ ability to think about the past, present and future can be a double--edged sword. While it gives us the unique ability to savor memories of the past and dream about the future, it can also burden us with regret about what has already happened and worry about what may happen.

You've heard the expressions "be in the moment" or "live in the present." For those of us who have a strong temporal focus that consumes us with negative thoughts about the past and the future, psychologists say we should try to discipline ourselves to focus more on the present.

Last week my oldest son, Brian, made the comment that he is working on being "Here in space and now in time."

Perhaps author Eckhart Tolle said it best: "Realize deeply that the present moment is all you ever have. Make NOW the primary focus of your life."

Much of what I just shared can be debated, but one thing cannot … when you are consumed with worry, it's time to put down the glass.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Eckhart Tolle
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hague
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

Woman returns from ladies' room with toilet paper and skirt tucked into her girdle in embarrassing work snafu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at a jewelry shop in the 1960s. While working at the shop one afternoon, one of her coworkers went to the ladies' room, used the facilities, and then walked back to the floor where everyone else was hard at work making costume jewelry out of rhinestones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
822
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy