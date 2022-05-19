ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Finance director accused of stealing over $700,000 from Hudson Valley health nonprofit

By Eduardo Cuevas, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glbUF_0fjgCDiA00

A finance director is accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the Hudson Valley health care nonprofit where she worked, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Ingrid Aquino, 31, of the Bronx, worked for Hudson Valley Community Services, a Hawthorne-based organization focused on serving patients with HIV, AIDS and chronic illnesses.

Between November 2017 and September 2021, Aquino allegedly wrote more than 150 checks, totaling more than $700,000, from the nonprofit payable to her and her husband.

What we know: How could NY's gun laws change after Buffalo shooting?

Ghost guns: Haverstraw man indicted after assault rifles, ghost gun parts found in home: Rockland DA

Evergreen Court Fire: Judge upholds two charges against Ballard, dismisses a third count

On May 2, the DA’s office arrested Aquino following an investigation. DA spokesperson Anna Young declined to comment on what prompted the investigation, or whether Aquino's husband is also being investigated. The DA also declined to say what Aquino did with the money.

In a felony complaint, DA Investigator Steven Sassone wrote the investigation into Aquino was based on conversations with nonprofit staff and records from various banks, the BST & Co. accounting firm, as well as Cornerstone Family Healthcare, a federally qualified health center that oversees Hudson Valley Community Services.

According to court documents, Aquino told investigators she issued the checks herself, without permission or authority. She also offered details of how she issued checks to herself and attempted to cover it up in the Hudson Valley Community Services’ electronic ledger system, investigators said.

Aquino is charged with second-degree grand larceny. In Westchester County Court Tuesday, Aquino, represented by the Legal Aid Society, pleaded not guilty and was released without bail, case records showed.

A call and emails to the Legal Aid Society were not immediately returned.

Hudson Valley Community Services, founded in 1983, has more than 110 employees in seven offices throughout the region, according to its website. In 2020, it served nearly 2,300 clients.

In the fiscal year ending in October 2020, Hudson Valley Community Services had total gross receipts valued at nearly $9.73 million, according to its latest tax-exempt filing submitted last July. The nonprofit received $6.8 million in government grants.

Annual filings show the nonprofit began operating at a loss with just over $26,000 in 2017, with that amount ballooning in subsequent years. By its most recent filing, the nonprofit was operating at a loss of more than $1.2 million.

In a document dated March 2021, an independent audit by RBT CPA, LLP, a Poughkeepsie accounting firm, found a “significant deficiency” in internal control over financial reporting.

Revenue amounts for its Health Home Medicaid program, meant for care management of chronic illnesses, were incorrect and had to be adjusted, the audit said.

Auditors recommended improving processes where revenue postings were reconciled with amounts billed. They also said the billing department should communicate to the finance department when prior month billings are reopened so finance officers could adjust them.

The finance director signed off on the reconciliations prior to the pandemic, the audit said, but the process was discontinued when Hudson Valley Community Services staff began working remotely.

In March 2021, Hudson Valley Community Services became a division of Cornerstone Family Healthcare. This resulted in a change to how bills are reconciled, the audit said.

In an emailed statement, Cornerstone declined to comment on the case but said it “has appropriate internal controls in place and zero tolerance for fraud of any kind. This matter is now in the hands of the authorities, with which Cornerstone is fully cooperating to ensure that justice is served.”

Aquino’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 31.

Eduardo Cuevas covers diversity, equity and inclusion in Westchester and Rockland counties. He can be reached at EMCuevas1@lohud.com and followed on Twitter @eduardomcuevas .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Finance director accused of stealing over $700,000 from Hudson Valley health nonprofit

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Wolf

Fire Fighters Wanted for New York State Jobs

If you are a Hudson Valley Fire Fighter and you have wanted to do more this opportunity may be exactly what you need to fulfill that desire. According to a Facebook post from the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services the Fire Protection Specialist exam is going to be held in July but you must submit an application by June 1, 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Hawthorne, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Hiv#Finance Department#Haverstraw#Da#Bst Co
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hudson Valley congressman enters New York City primary, faces de Blasio

A New York City congressional race that already includes former Mayor Bill de Blasio is getting more crowded with Hudson Valley Rep. Mondaire Jones announcing Saturday that he’s also running for the seat. Shortly after the final congressional district maps were released to the public early Saturday morning, Jones...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oyster Bay Cove man accused of murdering business rival

The residents of Cove Road knew Qing Ming “Allen” Yu for years as an inconsiderate and unpleasant neighbor. But none of them ever suspected he would be accused of murder. On May 10, Yu was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York City and Nassau County police departments at his home in Oyster Bay Cove, where he has lived since 2015.
OYSTER BAY, NY
informnny.com

Best places to retire in New York

For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in New York. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.
REAL ESTATE
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

TikTok’s Two Most Popular Restaurant’s in Poughkeepsie, New York

These people loved the food so much they had to put it on video. That has to mean it is good, right?. The Hudson Valley is known for having amazing food. You can find a great meal in any town or city in the region but Poughkeepsie, New York could be making a strong argument for being the best. That argument comes in reviews on Google and Yelp. A lot of restaurants have ranked extremely high among patrons. The other way restaurants get love is through video testimonials in 60 seconds or less o TikTok.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

MTA, NYPD launch crackdown on fake, obstructed license plates

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Those with bogus license plates, beware: The MTA is keeping an eye out for you. On Friday, the agency, along with leaders from the NYPD, State Police, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and New York City Sheriff’s Office announced a crackdown on motorists who use fake, obscured, or covered license plates to deliberately avoid paying tolls and evade speed and red-light cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Most Expensive Home in Saugerties, NY is a MASSIVE Cabin with a Movie Theater

Unbelievable views, soaring ceilings, and a movie theater are just the beginning in this Saugerties, NY home and the next stop in our million-dollar home tour of the Hudson Valley. It may not have a secret tunnel like this Kingston, NY castle, or a helipad like the $45-million mansion in Hyde Park, but take one look at this Ulster County cabin and you'll want to move right in.
SAUGERTIES, NY
riverheadlocal

New First Congressional District extends along north shore to Nassau border, excludes south shore, under just-released court-ordered map

New York’s First Congressional District has been reconfigured in the final court-ordered redistricting map to take in the entire north shore of Suffolk County to the Nassau County border, including part of the current Third Congressional District. The special master appointed by the State Supreme Court in Steuben County...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rockland County apartments deemed unsafe in enforcement crackdown

Spring Valley landlords are feeling the heat after Rockland County took over enforcement from the village on orders from the state. In the latest example, more than two dozen violations were issued at a two-story apartment building in the Rockland County village. Inspectors issued 27 violations to the owner of...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy