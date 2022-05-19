ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area news in brief for May 20

By The Alliance Review
NOONDAY PRAYER – Trinity Episcopal Church, 1200 S. Union Ave. in Alliance, will host noonday prayer at noon June 6. The prayer service will observe the feast day of the Martyrs of Uganda from Holy Women, Holy Men: Celebrating the Saints. The Rev. Father Jon Coventry, priest-in-charge at Trinity, will preside. Service will follow the order of service for noonday prayer in the Book of Common. The service lasts around 30 minutes. All denominations and faith traditions are welcome. The event is observed on the first Monday of every month at Trinity. Masks and social distancing are optional. Call Coventry at 330-340-4011 for more information.

BIBLE SCHOOL – St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Drive, NW in Jackson Township, plans Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 6-10. The church also will partner with Paradise Church & Kid Watch, 619 E. Main St. in Louisville, from 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17. Participants can attend one or both weeks. VBS will be “ZOOM ZONE-Discover Jesus is 4EVER.” Register at www.wherelovelives.org.

HABITAT GOLF OUTING – A new charity golf outing will benefit Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity. The Habitat for Humanity Carnation Cup golf tournament will begin at 9 a.m. July 19 at Alliance Country Club. Four-person team is $400, and sponsorships are available. Contact representatives of sponsors ForeverLawn and K Palmer Insurance, Jacob Domer (330-614-9583 or jacob@neo.foreverlawn.com) or Hunter Palmer (330-206-8075 or hunter@kpalmerinsurance.com). Payments for sponsorships or golfers can be made at allianceareahabitat.org.

SMHA BOARD – Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority plans its monthly meeting at noon May 26 at SMHA’s central office at 400 Tuscarawas St. East in Canton.

FALL PREVENTION – Mahoning County Public Health plans a free fall prevention program for seniors beginning June 7. The class, called Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance will run 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. from June 7 to Nov. 17. The course will meet two times per week for 24 weeks at Mauthe Park, 156 Smithfield St. in Struthers. The course is a structured falls prevention program that improves muscle strength, balance, flexibility and mobility to reduce the risk for falls. Each session will consist of three parts, a brief Tai Ji Quan-based warmup, the core program emphasizing variations of the eight-form core program, and concluding with a brief cool-down exercise. No prior experience is necessary, and the class is ideal for older adults and people with a history of falls, balance disorders, leg muscle weakness, abnormal gait or walking difficulties. The program is offered for free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, call 330-270-2855, ext. 109 or 117.

The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

