Projecting changes in the water sources used for irrigation in South Asia

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing a cryosphere"“hydrology"“crop model, future changes in the amount and sources of...

MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Asia#Irrigation#Climate Change#In The Water#Groundwater
Nature.com

Climate change made South Asian heatwave 30 times more likely

Global warming will make record-breaking temperatures in India and Pakistan much more frequent, report finds. You have full access to this article via your institution. Human-induced climate change made the deadly heatwave that gripped India and Pakistan in March and April 30 times more likely, according to a rapid analysis of the event. Temperatures began rising earlier than usual in March, shattering records and claiming at least 90 lives. The prolonged heat has yet to subside.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Increasing the heat in an aging forest

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Boreal forests contain about half the carbon (C) of terrestrial forests worldwide, and as such, they play an immense role in the global C cycle. Therefore, accurately predicting the global C balance requires understanding of C fluxes in boreal trees and how they respond to climate change. While the relationships between climate and boreal tree growth are generally non-stationary, it remains unknown whether the same is true of the relationships between climate and C fluxes.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: A cattle graph genome incorporating global breed diversity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28605-0, published online 17 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 12th and 13th authors Dennis Muhanguzi and Wilson Amanyire, who are from the 'School of Biosecurity, Biotechnology and Laboratory Sciences (SBLS), College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Biosecurity, Makerere University, P.O Box 7062, Kampala, Uganda'. Consequently, the final sentence of the Author Contributions incorrectly read 'D.W., P.T., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been replaced with 'D.W., P.T., W.A., D.M., E.A.J.C., C.E., E.T.O., E.R.A., A. Tijjani, K.M., A.F., B.R.F., A.Q., U.C. and P.W. provided samples and expertise for the studies'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Sustainability for Chile’s mountains — a united approach

José Tomás Ibarra ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-7705-3974 0 ,. Julián Caviedes ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8698-9504 1 &. Carla Marchant ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-4040-8372 2. Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Villarrica, Chile. Julián Caviedes. Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain. Carla Marchant. Austral University of Chile, Valdivia, Chile. In this International Year of...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Prognosis of patients with acute respiratory failure due to the SARS-CoV-2 501Y.V2 variant: a multicenter retrospective matched cohort study

The aim of this study was to compare the prognosis of patients with acute respiratory failure (ARF) due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variant 501Y.V2 to that of patients with ARF due to the original strain. This retrospective matched cohort study included all consecutive patients who were hospitalized for ARF due to SARS-CoV-2 in Reunion Island University Hospital between March 2020 and March 2021. Twenty-eight in hospital mortality was evaluated before and after matching. A total of 218 patients with ARF due to SARS-CoV-2 were enrolled in the study. Of these, 83 (38.1%) were infected with the 501Y.V2 variant. During intensive care unit stay, 104 (47.7%) patients received invasive mechanical ventilation and 20 (9.2%) patients were supported by venovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Patients infected with the 501Y.V2 variant were younger (58 [51"“68] vs. 67 [56"“74] years old, P"‰="‰0.003), had less hypertension (54.2% vs 68.1%, P"‰="‰0.04), and had less chronic kidney disease (13.3% vs. 31.9%, P"‰="‰0.002) than patients infected with the original strain. After controlling for confounding variables (62 matched patients in each group), 28-day mortality was higher in the group of patients infected with the 501Y.V2 variant (30.6%) than in the group of patients infected with the original strain (19.4%, P"‰="‰0.04). In Reunion Island, where SARS-CoV-2 incidence remained low until February 2021 and the health care system was never saturated, mortality was higher in patients with ARF infected with the 501Y.V2 variant than in patients infected with the original strain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction to: Nucleus accumbens D1-receptors regulate and focus transitions to reward-seeking action

Correction to: Neuropsychopharmacology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41386-022-01312-6, published online 27 April 2022. In the sentence beginning "Behavior on Go and No-Go..." and onward, the value] "p" should have read "F". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Laura L. Grima. Present address: Janelia Research Campus, Howard Hughes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: MASCDB, a database of images, descriptors and microphysical properties of individual snowflakes in free fall

In this article the grant number 200020_175700/1 relating to Swiss National Science Foundation for Jacopo Grazioli was omitted. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Jacopo Grazioli, Gionata Ghiggi. Environmental Remote Sensing Laboratory, Ã‰cole Polytechnique FÃ©dÃ©rale de Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland. Jacopo...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Africa needs more bioinformaticians for population studies

Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi, USA. Bioinformatics can offer practical solutions to infectious diseases that plague Africa, such as malaria, AIDS, tuberculosis, Ebola and Lassa fever. But — despite the relatively inexpensive infrastructure needed for training, research and applications — there are still disappointingly few genomic studies of African populations (A. Wonkam Nature 590, 209–211; 2021).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combined carbon and health taxes outperform single-purpose information or fiscal measures in designing sustainable food policies

The food system is a major source of both environmental and health challenges. Yet, the extent to which policy-induced changes in the patterns of food demand address these challenges remains poorly understood. Using a survey-based, randomized controlled experiment with 5,912 respondents from the United Kingdom, we evaluate the potential effect of carbon and/or health taxes, information and combined tax and information strategies on food purchase patterns and the resulting impact on greenhouse gas emissions and dietary health. Our results show that while information on the carbon and/or health characteristics of food is relevant, the imposition of taxes exerts the most substantial effects on food purchasing decisions. Furthermore, while carbon or health taxes are best at separately targeting emissions or dietary health challenges, respectively, a combined carbon and health tax policy maximizes benefits in terms of both environmental and health outcomes. We show that such a combined policy could contribute to around one third of the reductions in residual emissions required to achieve the United Kingdom's 2050 net-zero commitments, while discouraging the purchase of especially unhealthy snacks, sugary drinks and alcohol and increasing the purchase of fruit and vegetables.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Yeast-based directed-evolution for high-throughput structural stabilization of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs)

The immense potential of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) as targets for drug discovery is not fully realized due to the enormous difficulties associated with structure elucidation of these profoundly unstable membrane proteins. The existing methods of GPCR stability-engineering are cumbersome and low-throughput; in addition, the scope of GPCRs that could benefit from these techniques is limited. Here, we present a yeast-based screening platform for a single-step isolation of GRCR variants stable in the presence of short-chain detergents, a feature essential for their successful crystallization using vapor diffusion method. The yeast detergent-resistant cell wall presents a unique opportunity for compartmentalization, to physically link the receptor's phenotype to its encoding DNA, and thus enable discovery of stable GPCR variants with unprecedent efficiency. The scope of mutations identified by the method reveals a surprising amenability of the GPCR scaffold to stabilization, and suggests an intriguing possibility of amending the stability properties of GPCR by varying the structural status of the C-terminus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Kinetics and stoichiometry of gallic acid and methyl gallate in scavenging DPPH radical as affected by the reaction solvent

The activity and capacity of gallic acid (GA) and methyl gallate (MG) in scavenging DPPHÂ· were determined in different solvents. Based on the bimolecular rate constants k2, both antioxidants showed highest activities in EtOH, followed by in MeOH, t-BuOH, MeCN, 2-PrOH, acetone, THF, ethyl acetate, and 1,4-dioxane. GA indicated better activities (k2 value, Mâˆ’1Â sâˆ’1) than MG in the alcoholic solvents (51"“1939 vs. 25"“1530) and in MeCN (203 vs. 187) whereas MG was of higher activities in the polar aprotic solvents (1.7"“41 vs. 1.6"“13). The highest stoichiometries for GA vs. MG were in 2-PrOH (6.67 vs. 5.37), followed by EtOH (5.84 vs. 4.57), MeOH (5.34 vs. 3.8)"‰~"‰acetone (5.02 vs. 4.44), MeCN (3.68 vs. 3.05)"‰~"‰t-BuOH (3.14 vs. 2.99), THF (2.34 vs. 2.2), ethyl acetate (1.2 vs. 0.93), and 1,4-dioxane (0.34 vs. 0.35).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Gut commensals promote antiviral immunity via extracellular vesicles

The role of the microbiota in providing a competitive barrier to bacterial and fungal infections is well known. However, the microbiota can also affect systemic immunity - and a recent study in Immunity demonstrates how gut commensals can promote systemic antiviral responses.
SCIENCE

