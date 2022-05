RICHARDSON, Texas – Trinity's 15th-ranked baseball team split games two and three of the best-of-five NCAA Playoff series against the University of Texas-Dallas on Saturday, winning 18-13 before falling 32-9 in the finale. The Tigers are now 34-11 this season after the split, while UT-Dallas is now 35-16 on...

