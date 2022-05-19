Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Francisco Morales' Triple-A Debut

After his strong debut with the Philadelphia Phillies, the promising young prospect made his Triple-A debut.

It wasn't the brightest day for the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates. Lehigh Valley rode their pitching to a 3-1 win, Reading fell short in a heartbreaking loss to Somerset, Griff McGarry disappointed in his start with Jersey Shore, and Clearwater split their doubleheader.

But, there were some intriguing performances from a few prospects, including relief prospect Francisco Morales, who made his Triple-A debut to the tune of two scoreless innings.

Here's everything else you missed on the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: LHP Cristopher Sánchez - 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

The contingent of Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez has shown glimpses of solid work this season, both at the Major League level and in the Minors.

Sánchez' first start with Triple-A was underwhelming, but he bounced back with a brilliant, hitless performance against the Rochester Red Wings.

While the results have been solid, questions remain about Sánchez' ability to start long term. His command remains suspect, and the widespread thought is that, were he to move to the bullpen full-time, the lefty would see an uptick in velocity, which he could really use.

Still, can't argue with the results he saw last night.

Double-A: C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI

There is no stopping O'Hoppe right now. He belted his third home run in two games in last night's crushing loss versus the Somerset Patriots.

The 22 year-old now boasts an .895 OPS on the season, and continues to get on base at an impressive .380 clip.

That is perhaps the most exciting part about O'Hoppe. He features a combination of discipline, raw power, and defensive prowess, which is quite rare for a catching prospect, especially one of his age. He has been very fun to watch of late.

High-A: Griff McGarry - 3.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 BB, 5 K

The consensus opinion is still very high on Griff McGarry. He still boasts some of the most ridiculous stuff in the Minor Leagues.

That said, the control has not been there like it was in his brief showcase at the tail end of last year, and it shows.

While it is still early in the season, a 1.47 WHIP is not going to cut it. Conversely, 27 strikeouts in 14.1 innings gives you a glimpse at what this young man is capable of.

Single-A: LHP Gabriel Cotto - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 K

Outside of a singular mistake on Wednesday, Cotto was immaculate, tossing five very good innings and striking out eight.

Clearwater has some promising pitching, but no other arm has impressed more than Cotto, who touts a 3.96 ERA on the year, alongside 31 K's across 25 innings of work.

It's worth noting that Cotto could be lining up for a promotion soon, as this marks his fourteenth career start for Clearwater in the last two years, and he's seen solid results.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: W 3-1

Notable Performances:

RHP Francisco Morales - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Somerset Patriots: L 6-7

Notable Performances:

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

RHP Matt Seelinger - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: L 2-6

Notable Performances:

LHP Ethan Lindow - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

OF Baron Radcliff - 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Daytona Tortugas: W 10-5, L 0-2

Notable Performances:

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 2-for-6, R, RBI, 2 BB

OF Yhoswar Garcia - 2-for-7, 2 R, RBI, K, SB

