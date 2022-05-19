ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Francisco Morales' Triple-A Debut

By Alex Carr
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMNw5_0fjg932J00

After his strong debut with the Philadelphia Phillies, the promising young prospect made his Triple-A debut.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It wasn't the brightest day for the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates. Lehigh Valley rode their pitching to a 3-1 win, Reading fell short in a heartbreaking loss to Somerset, Griff McGarry disappointed in his start with Jersey Shore, and Clearwater split their doubleheader.

But, there were some intriguing performances from a few prospects, including relief prospect Francisco Morales, who made his Triple-A debut to the tune of two scoreless innings.

Here's everything else you missed on the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: LHP Cristopher Sánchez - 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

The contingent of Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez has shown glimpses of solid work this season, both at the Major League level and in the Minors.

Sánchez' first start with Triple-A was underwhelming, but he bounced back with a brilliant, hitless performance against the Rochester Red Wings.

While the results have been solid, questions remain about Sánchez' ability to start long term. His command remains suspect, and the widespread thought is that, were he to move to the bullpen full-time, the lefty would see an uptick in velocity, which he could really use.

Still, can't argue with the results he saw last night.

Double-A: C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI

There is no stopping O'Hoppe right now. He belted his third home run in two games in last night's crushing loss versus the Somerset Patriots.

The 22 year-old now boasts an .895 OPS on the season, and continues to get on base at an impressive .380 clip.

That is perhaps the most exciting part about O'Hoppe. He features a combination of discipline, raw power, and defensive prowess, which is quite rare for a catching prospect, especially one of his age. He has been very fun to watch of late.

High-A: Griff McGarry - 3.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 BB, 5 K

The consensus opinion is still very high on Griff McGarry. He still boasts some of the most ridiculous stuff in the Minor Leagues.

That said, the control has not been there like it was in his brief showcase at the tail end of last year, and it shows.

While it is still early in the season, a 1.47 WHIP is not going to cut it. Conversely, 27 strikeouts in 14.1 innings gives you a glimpse at what this young man is capable of.

Single-A: LHP Gabriel Cotto - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 K

Outside of a singular mistake on Wednesday, Cotto was immaculate, tossing five very good innings and striking out eight.

Clearwater has some promising pitching, but no other arm has impressed more than Cotto, who touts a 3.96 ERA on the year, alongside 31 K's across 25 innings of work.

It's worth noting that Cotto could be lining up for a promotion soon, as this marks his fourteenth career start for Clearwater in the last two years, and he's seen solid results.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: W 3-1

Notable Performances:

RHP Francisco Morales - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Somerset Patriots: L 6-7

Notable Performances:

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

RHP Matt Seelinger - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: L 2-6

Notable Performances:

LHP Ethan Lindow - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

OF Baron Radcliff - 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Daytona Tortugas: W 10-5, L 0-2

Notable Performances:

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 2-for-6, R, RBI, 2 BB

OF Yhoswar Garcia - 2-for-7, 2 R, RBI, K, SB

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees could trade struggling slugger at deadline

The New York Yankees are gearing up for an interesting trade deadline in a few weeks, especially with their outfield going through liability issues. Aside from Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo have been complete disappointments this season. Hicks has been arguably the worst player...
MLB
FanSided

Mets sign veteran pitcher with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out

The New York Mets signed a veteran pitcher thanks to injuries to Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. They need all the help they can get. With Scherzer the latest big-name Met to get hurt, the Queens ball-club needs some reinforcements. That’ll come way on the minor leagues, of course, as New York has plenty of options.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets make big Chris Bassitt move amid Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer injury concerns

The majority of news in reference to New York Mets pitchers as of late has been negative. Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Tylor Megill are all currently on the injured list. However, the Mets finally had some positive news stem from their pitching rotation. New York and Chris Bassitt agreed to a 1-year, $8.8 million dollar deal to avoid arbitration, per Ken Rosenthal. The deal includes a mutual option for 2023 as well.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

1 undrafted free agent who will make the Giants’ 2022 roster

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the New York Giants be truly competitive. Luckily for fans, the franchise has made several exciting moves in this offseason. With Brian Daboll leading the way, New York has regained confidence with a plethora of young talent at the helm. With that in mind, we take a look at one undrafted free agent who could make the Giants’ 2022 roster.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
thecomeback.com

MLB fans react to wild Dodgers-Phillies finish

Sometimes, there is nothing routine about a routine play. That was the case for Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The Dodgers led the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th inning. Philadelphia’s chances appeared slim when Justin Turner deked J. T. Realmuto, turning runners on the corners with no outs situation into a runner on first, one-out situation. But the Phillies clawed back and got runners on second and third with two outs Alec Bohm at the plate. But when Bohm hit a ground ball to second base, the game appeared over. It was — just not in the way we expected.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
617
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy