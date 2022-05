PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that in exchange for an agreement that secures $200 million in value for Rhode Island ratepayers along with mandated steps toward meeting Act on Climate goals, the Office has withdrawn its objection to the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers’ (DPUC) approval of the sale of Narragansett Electric by National Grid to PPL Corporation. The agreement provides benefits and protections for Rhode Islanders far exceeding the conditions imposed by the DPUC in its February 2022 decision approving the sale.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO