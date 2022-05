DANVILLE, Ill (WAND) - A 25-year old man died from a gunshot wound to the upper body Saturday evening. Police found the victim in the 600 block of Grant Street at about 9:20 pm. The man was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation indicates the shooting happened on Chandler Street and the victim may have then run to Grant.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO