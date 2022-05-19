Nebraska basketball prospect projected to be selected in the first round

Now that the NBA Draft Lottery has been set, there are finally mock drafts able to project the entire first round of the NBA Draft. USA Today recently released their first-round mock, and it shows Nebraska basketball experiencing something that it hasn’t experienced since 1998, having a first-round draft pick. Bryce McGowens was projected to be taken by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 29th pick in the first round.

Nebraska Basketball has not had a first-round draft pick since Tyronn Lue was taken in the first round of the 1998 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. In fact, Nebraska has only three first-round selections in school history, with Eric Piatkowski being taken in the 1994 draft by the Indiana Pacers and Rich King being selected in the 1991 draft by the Seattle SuperSonics.

Here’s what USA Today says about McGowens

29. Memphis

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska, guard, 6-7, 179, freshman This draft is loaded with wings who like to beat their defender to the rim off the dribble. Count McGowens, is a skilled and versatile offensive player, in that group. McGowens, who played alongside his older brother, averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds and shot 47.8% from the field. But he will need to become a better 3-point shooter

The NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

