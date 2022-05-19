Russell Wilson has Chance to Become Youngest QB Ever to Defeat All 32 NFL Teams

Russell Wilson is on the doorstep of the history books.

Russell Wilson, in his first season with the Denver Broncos, has the opportunity to join a select group of quarterbacks.

Namely, the quarterbacks who have wins against all 32 teams — and in Wilson's case, he has the chance to become the youngest ever.

John Breech of CBS Sports brought up this factoid, noting that the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers are the only teams that Wilson has not defeated.

Of course, the Seahawks are for an obvious reason: Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the team. As for the Chargers, the Seahawks faced them twice with Wilson as the starter. In 2014, the Seahawks lost 30-21, and in 2018, the Seahawks lost 25-17.

Should the Broncos beat both the Seahawks in their season opener and win at least one of the divisional matchups against the Chargers, Wilson will join Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady as the only QBs to have a win against every NFL team.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As for Wilson, who turns 34 in November, he would surpass none other than Manning as the youngest QB to beat every NFL team, should he do that this season.

Manning was 38 years old when he beat all 32 NFL teams, which happened in 2014 when the Broncos defeated the Colts 31-24. But it's worth noting that Manning had the chance to accomplish the feat a season earlier, except the Broncos lost to the Colts in 2013, 39-33.

Should the Broncos not beat the Seahawks in their opener, Wilson will have to wait at least a couple of years for another shot. But with the Chargers an AFC West rival, Wilson will have plenty of chances to get a win against them.

While quarterback wins are not the be-all, end-all measuring stick of QB performance, they can be fun for trivia. Also, it may be a while before we see another QB accomplish this feat.

After all, the only reason the four QBs in question have wins over every team is that they didn't stay with the teams that originally drafted them for their entire careers. It's why you don't see, for example, John Elway on the list, because he spent his entire career with the Broncos.

There will no doubt be a lot of people tuning in for the Broncos-Seahawks matchup, given that it will be part of ESPN 's Monday Night Football doubleheader for Week 1.

And the same could be true for a Broncos-Chargers matchup, because the first meeting between the teams on October 17 will also be on Monday Night Football .

Should the Broncos win their season opener, expect even more hype for that first Broncos-Chargers meeting, given that more people will likely be aware of Wilson possibly hitting a milestone.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!