Marcus Smart's Latest Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Marcus Smart is listed as probable for Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics are back in Florida to take on the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

In the first game, the Celtics did not have one of their most important players Marcus Smart.

The veteran guard missed the game due to a foot injury, and the Celtics lost by a score of 118-107 to fall into an 0-1 hole in the series.

For Game 2 on Thursday night, Smart is on the injury report due to his foot once again, but he is listed as probable which means he will likely make his return to action.

The Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs, and then beat the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second-round.

These two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series in the bubble.

