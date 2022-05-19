ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar
Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Wednesday night that is going viral on Twitter. The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs, but lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round.

Morant's tweet: "life private so don't think you know me . you just know what i allow you to know"

Morant's tweet: "life private so don't think you know me . you just know what i allow you to know"

The Memphis Grizzlies had a breakout season this year as Morant made his first All-Star Game (and started), and they finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3 of the second-round, and he did not return for the rest of the series.

The Grizzlies were able to win one of the games without him, but they lost in Game 6.

The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference Finals, and are now facing off with the Dallas Mavericks.

They beat the Mavs in Game 1 at home in California on Wednesday evening.

