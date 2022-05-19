Recipe: Sipping On Summertime Sweets

(Family Features) When it’s summertime and you crave something cold and fruity, try using your favorite frozen fruit for a refreshing drink.

For example, strawberries with frozen pink lemonade concentrate combine to make a spritzer recipe worth sharing. This fizzy Strawberry Spritzer can delight your taste buds and keep you quenched while enjoying the summer sun.

Watch video to see how to make this delicious recipe!

Strawberry Spritzer

Recipe adapted from Taste of Home

1 package (10 ounces) frozen sliced strawberries, sweetened and thawed

2 liters lemon-lime soda, chilled

1 can (12 ounces) frozen pink lemonade concentrate, thawed

In blender, process strawberries until blended thoroughly. Pour strawberries into large pitcher; stir in soda and pink lemonade. Serve immediately.

Substitution: Ginger ale may be used in place of soda.

Find more drink recipes at Culinary.net .

