Top 10 reasons Sarasota-Bradenton is best place to live in United States

By Wade Tatangelo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Sarasota metro area again ranked as the ninth best place to live in the nation. Here's why we should be No. 1!

The Sarasota metro area ranked ninth on U.S. News & World Report's recently published list of best places to live. That's exactly the same ranking we received last year, and, really, we should probably be higher.

I'm thinking No. 1.

That spot went to Huntsville, Alabama, which my colleague noted was "due to strong housing affordability and high quality of life." Colorado Springs, Colorado, came second followed by Green Bay, Wisconsin, which I'll concede is the best place to live if you love the Packers, and freezing temperatures.

And I do imagine it's significantly cheaper to live in Huntsville.

But, really, has anyone from Central Alabama ever even considered uttering the words, "I live where you vacation?"

I was born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and graduated from high school and college in Tampa. I've lived on Newport Beach, California, and in the foothills of Fort Collins, Colorado.

I prefer Sarasota-Manatee.

Here are 10 reasons why. Which is three more reasons than I offered last year around this time.

1. Weather

Sure, you could say this about any coastal place in Florida, but it bears repeating: that nearly daily dose of sunshine and utter lack of ice-cold temps is the No. 1 reason people from the rest of the country continue to relocate here as if we are giving away waterfront property. And while our summers sure get balmy, it's hot in August up north, too; and at least we have a nice Gulf of Mexico breeze to enjoy while seated in the shade of a palm or banyan tree here in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

2. Beaches

Yes, there’s a reason our sugary white sands such as the ones found on Siesta Beach are consistently ranked among the best in the country. I really didn’t appreciate this until I spent a year living on Newport Beach, where, to quote legendary comedian Bill Hicks, the beach just looks like “where dirt meets water.”

3. Restaurants

I can walk to a handful of excellent and a couple dozen really good restaurants from our office in downtown Sarasota including Indigenous by James Beard-nominated chef/owner Steve Phelps, who is renowned for seafood dishes as well as one of the region's best burgers. There are many more choice spots within an easy drive south to Venice or north to Bradenton or Anna Maria Island, with another James Beard-nominee, Jose Martinez, at his Maison Blanche restaurant close by on Longboat Key. It’s hard to imagine an area this size anywhere else in the country that has as many outstanding dining options, with many right on the water.

4. Arts scene

It’s also hard to imagine another metro area our size with such a vibrant arts scene.

Take your pick: nationally acclaimed museums such as the Sarasota Art Museum

mentioned in last year's Time magazine story, art galleries, orchestras, opera, ballet, and a lengthy list of professional and community theater companies. All, by the way, expertly covered by my colleague Jay Handelman.

5. Parks and preserves

While the beaches get the most love, exploring the great outdoors at places like Myakka River State Park, Nathan Benderson Park, Robinson Preserve and Bradenton Riverwalk can be equally charming. And often much more thrilling, especially if you start climbing towers, traversing canopy walkways or visiting the river banks populated by sunbathing alligators!

6. Things to do

Every week I easily assemble a list of the Top 5 things to do in Sarasota-Manatee. This weekend, for instance, when activities typically slow down as we exit tourist season, we have the three-day Sarasota Shrimp and Music Festival in downtown, the two-day Dig the Beach volleyball tournament on Siesta Key, and the annual Venice Beach Party, just to name a few!

7. Breweries and nightlife

In addition to our restaurants and bars, Sarasota-Manatee has an impressive list of breweries including the award-winning Big Top Brewing Company and Motorworks Brewing. And then for nightlife, we have destinations such as the Gator Club in downtown Sarasota and Beach Club in Siesta Key Village, a pair of local legends that continue to attract the seen-and-be-seen crowd including cast members from the MTV reality show "Siesta Key," which is set here.

8. Proximity to Champa Bay

And for sports fans, we're just about an hour drive away from the home hockey arena, football field and domed baseball stadium of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Rays. Yes, a trio of such successful franchises that our Tampa Bay region has been dubbed "Champa Bay," and we get to be a part of it, without having to actually live in hectic Tampa or St. Petersburg.

9. SRQ Airport

After being featured last year in Time magazine’s list of The World’s 100 Greatest Places, Sarasota County returned to the national media spotlight in February with an article in the Wall Street Journal. The author, a veteran food and travel writer, mentions the MTV show "Siesta Key," Siesta Key Beach, the Ringling museum, and other attributes such as the arts and shopping before concluding that "Sarasota is also home to an unusually user-friendly airport, with direct flights from Boston, Chicago, New York and other cities." Yes, as Sarasotans, we often take Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport, aka SRQ, on the Sarasota-Manatee County line, for granted. But really it remains among the most stress-free airports in the nation all while currently experiencing unprecedented traffic growth.

10. Lots of celebrities live here

Look, even if you never run into Stephen King at the local bookstore or have lunch next to Jerry Springer, it’s nice to know celebrities do live here. I mean if it’s good enough for them, it must be good enough for us regular folks, right? And, who knows? I did once witness two other Sarasota celebrities, rock legends Brian Johnson (AC/DC) and Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers Band), playing together at a fundraiser at the old Five O’ Clock Club, which is now Brady's Neighborhood Bar.

Cheers,

Wade Tatangelo

Wade Tatangelo is the Herald-Tribune’s dining and entertainment editor overseeing the weekly Ticket publication. He's also co-leader of USA Today Network's Uniquely Florida team creating statewide content. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He may be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.​​​​​​

Comments / 5

Rachel Serva
3d ago

The crime rates high sharks eat people all the time it’s red tide year round. Would not recommend… stay away.

Reply
4
