When someone goes out to commit a crime, it is a huge gamble, that could cost them their freedom or their life. The larger the crime the bigger the consequences. You may remember reading about a robbery thwarted by a dog. A gunfight erupted inside a corner store, The bad guys, Resean Lewis, 25, and William McIntyre, 27, both of Philadelphia, PA, were arrested and charged by Indictment with attempted Hobbs Act robbery, and carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. While they face state charges in this matter, they will now stand before a federal judge as well who could send them both away for the rest of their lives.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO