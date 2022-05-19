Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Found Dead In Champaign County: Probable Cause Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy shot a man who fired a gun at Millennium Park on Friday night, and then ran to the Chicago River, where he hopped on a party boat trying to escape.The deputy was working a side job as a security officer at the time of the incident, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.The incident started with multiple shots fired in Millennium Park, on the second night since new security rules were put into place, including a restriction prohibiting unaccompanied minors from staying in the park after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. In...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO