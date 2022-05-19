ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Found Dead In Champaign County: Probable Cause Self Inflicted Gun Shot Wound

star967.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampaign County Coroner’s Office is confirming the death of a Will County Sheriff’s Deputy. An autopsy will be performed today....

www.star967.net

Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies Bigelow shooting victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a shooting that occurred near North Bigelow and Richmond Avenue Saturday. According to a press release, 21-year-old Roger Browder was shot at approximately 12:27 p.m. Saturday. Peoria Police officers found Browder unresponsive at the scene and...
PEORIA, IL
star967.net

Two Bolingbrook Residents Fight With Police During Traffic Stop

On May 18th at approximately 11:20 PM, Bolingbrook Police effected a traffic stop near Deerfield Dr and Ashbury Ave for equipment and moving violations. During the course of the stop, the driver and a passenger ignored police commands and physically resisted police efforts to take them into custody. The passenger,...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Off-duty sheriff's deputy shoots man who fired shots in Millennium Park, fled onto party boat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy shot a man who fired a gun at Millennium Park on Friday night, and then ran to the Chicago River, where he hopped on a party boat trying to escape.The deputy was working a side job as a security officer at the time of the incident, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.The incident started with multiple shots fired in Millennium Park, on the second night since new security rules were put into place, including a restriction prohibiting unaccompanied minors from staying in the park after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. In...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 Chicago teens carjacked man at Carol Stream strip mall, led police on chase going nearly 140 mph

CAROL STREAM, Ill. - Two Chicago teens have been charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint at a Carol Stream strip mall Friday. The juveniles, 16 and 17, have been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one count of armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
CAROL STREAM, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Police arrest suspect who allegedly attacked victim during armed robbery at Metra station in Libertyville

A Chicago man was arrested after police say he struck a victim with a brick during a robbery in broad daylight at the Metra station in Libertyville. The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Monday at the Metra station, 200 Lake Street in Libertyville. Libertyville Deputy Chief of Police Ed Sindles said officers responded to a […]
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Area police reports for Saturday, May 21, 2022

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. Oswego Police Department:. Oswego police arrested 30-year-old Kevin S. Savage, of Aurora, late Friday night during a...
OSWEGO, IL

