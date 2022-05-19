ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

More Than A Ton Of Pot Labeled As 'Pool Toys' Found In Detroit Semi-Trailer

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTN7T_0fjg3zLk00
Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than a ton of marijuana from a tractor-trailer truck in Detroit, according to reports . CBP officials said the illegal cargo and tractor-trailer truck were seized on May 11 at the Fort Street Cargo Facility near the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit to Canada.

A physical inspection of the truck by officers and a K-9 team following an x-ray scan revealed about 2,175 pounds, or 986 kilograms, of pot was hidden in boxes labeled as containing foam pool toys. Check out a photo from the scene below.

“This seizure underscores CBP’s long-standing commitment to the border security mission,” Port Director Devin Chamberlain said. “The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe.”

According to NORML , “The sale of 45 kilograms or more [in Michigan] is a felony , which is punishable by a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $10,000,000.”

Just a couple weeks ago, a Detroit man accused of illegally selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his home was arrested by Federal authorities. The man, identified as Marcellus Cornwell , told agents he had been operating the machine for four years and made about $2,000 a day.

Comments / 1

Related
vnexplorer.net

Detroit customs officers seize over 2,000 pounds of marijuana labeled as ‘pool toys’

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Detroit seized 2,175 pounds of marijuana labeled as “pool toys” earlier this month. The incident occurred at the Fort Street Cargo Facility after an x-ray scan of a tractor trailer and physical inspection revealed the illicit goods, which were concealed as “foam pool toys.” The marijuana and tractor trailer were subsequently seized.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Abandoned Old Apartment Building, Downtown Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the gallery below are photos of an apartment building that was left to rot and decay just a minute or two from downtown Detroit. The Renaissance Center is plain in sight, Comerica Park is just around the corner. Ford Field, Little Caesar's Arena, Greek Town and many other landmarks surround this once-upon-a-time building.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Black Caucus Foundation announces $40 million initiative for Black contractors

Black contractors in Michigan can participate in a $40 million initiative that will give them access to capital at a low cost. As a part of what is called the Capital and Cash Flow Program, $10 million is readily available to contractors in Detroit. The initiative is led by the Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan in partnership with DRI Fund, ProFinCo and Crowdz. Together, the organizations and entities plan to increase sustainability and scalability for contractors when it comes to access to capital.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit coalition comes together to show solidarity after Buffalo shooting

DETROIT – People from different religious groups came together Sunday to strengthen their bond after the United States experience another tragic shooting. The gathering happened at Sunday’s morning service at First Baptist Institutional Church in Detroit. The Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity is coming together to show...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

2,175 Pounds Of Pot Found In Semi Truck In Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — More than a ton of marijuana has been seized from a tractor-trailer truck in southwest Detroit. Marijuana seized in Detroit on May 11 | Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection The pot was detected during an inspection on May 11 by Customs and Border Protection officers at a cargo facility near the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit to Canada, the agency said Thursday in a release. About 2,175 pounds (986 kilograms) of pot was in hidden in boxes documented as containing foam pool toys. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Marijuana#Semi Trailer#Cbp
miheadlines.com

Detroit Man Charged in Livernois Avenue Fatal Crash

DETROIT, MI – Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez, 24-years-old , of Detroit, in connection with a fatal car crash that killed Iris Liciaga, 32-years-old , of Detroit. On May 16, 2022, at approximately 4:51 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Livernois Avenue and Dragoon Street for a pedestrian hit and run. Upon their arrival, officers located the victim laying on the ground, unresponsive. Medics arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Longtime Michigan unemployment worker helps 2 friends who stole $1.6 million with 123 false claims

A longtime Michigan unemployment worker helped two of her friends who filed more than 123 false claims to steal $1.6 million in benefits, officials said. A criminal complaint filed Wednesday (May 18) says that between March 2020 and June 2021, Kiannia Mitchell, 32, of Romulus, and Angela Johnson, 47, of Detroit, operated a scheme to file and/or access more than 123 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims. The pair stole about $1.6 million in federal funds that were meant for PUA and UIA benefit payments, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
vnexplorer.net

Detroit Police Bust Another Chop Shop

Another one bites the dust! — Police descended on a home in Detroit’s west side, seizing 14 stolen vehicles they say were stored at a local chop shop. We’ve seen this kind of scene play out over and over across the country, including in the Motor City before. And while this is a victory, it’s also a reminder that car thieves are working overtime these days to steal and hack apart your ride to enrich themselves.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Pulp movie 'Detroit 9000' embarrassed the city in 1973

Leave it to former Freep columnist (and Deadline Detroit co-founder) Bill McGraw to write the funniest thing in the Sunday paper. His Free Press Flashback piece on "Detroit 9000" is an entertaining look at what happened when a Hollywood production came to town in the early '70s to shoot an action movie, got the full cooperation of the police force and then turned out a piece of grindhouse crap.
DETROIT, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, and more than 25% live in the United States. Today, I will uncover the wealthiest person in the Ann Arbor/ Ypsilanti area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
miheadlines.com

Charges Issued in Moenart Street Homicide of Detroit Woman￼

DETROIT, MI – Deontay James Harper, 27-years-old, Ciera Lecha Mcgilmer, 28-years-old, and Calvin Lewis Mcgilmer, 46-years-old, all of Detroit, have been charged in connection with the homicide of Syraya Lee, 35-years-old, also of Detroit. On May 15th, 2022, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to a...
DETROIT, MI
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy