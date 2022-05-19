More Than A Ton Of Pot Labeled As 'Pool Toys' Found In Detroit Semi-Trailer

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized more than a ton of marijuana from a tractor-trailer truck in Detroit, according to reports . CBP officials said the illegal cargo and tractor-trailer truck were seized on May 11 at the Fort Street Cargo Facility near the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit to Canada.

A physical inspection of the truck by officers and a K-9 team following an x-ray scan revealed about 2,175 pounds, or 986 kilograms, of pot was hidden in boxes labeled as containing foam pool toys. Check out a photo from the scene below.

“This seizure underscores CBP’s long-standing commitment to the border security mission,” Port Director Devin Chamberlain said. “The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe.”

According to NORML , “The sale of 45 kilograms or more [in Michigan] is a felony , which is punishable by a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and a maximum fine of $10,000,000.”

Just a couple weeks ago, a Detroit man accused of illegally selling marijuana from a vending machine attached to his home was arrested by Federal authorities. The man, identified as Marcellus Cornwell , told agents he had been operating the machine for four years and made about $2,000 a day.