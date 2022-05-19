ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Things Have Gone From Bad to Bizarre for Baker and the Browns

By Lee DeLapp
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Thursday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington think things have gone from bad to weird for Baker and the Browns. At this point, the Browns should take what they can get for him or just cut him and eat what they have to of the $18.8M guaranteed under his 5th-year option.

LaVar Arrington: "It's May 19th. Can they please just cut Baker Mayfield? What are they doing man?"
Jonas Knox: "They're probably working on new towel designs for Deshaun Watson. Maybe that's what's happening."
Baker Mayfield: "I just feel bad for him because now it's put him in a spot where you let the draft come and go, and teams have other guys too that they've got on their roster that their working with. So it doesn't really give him a fair chance or opportunity for next season."

Comments / 28

Doug Cocklin
3d ago

Who writes these stories??? Do they ever proofread what they write??? A quote from Baker Mayfield on his situation!! Really??? A 4th grader could write a better story!!!

Reply
15
Robert Attkisson
3d ago

Watson had come from bad and to worst! Browns should never sign trash Watson in first place! He may never play again!

Reply(3)
23
Tiberius Rush
2d ago

I would love to sit on the bench and do NOTHING for 18.8 million dollars. Baker doesn't even have.to work anymore for the rest of his life, there is plant to do and see in this world. He's already in the NFL books.

Reply
2
CLEVELAND, OH
