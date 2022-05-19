Things Have Gone From Bad to Bizarre for Baker and the Browns
Thursday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington think things have gone from bad to weird for Baker and the Browns. At this point, the Browns should take what they can get for him or just cut him and eat what they have to of the $18.8M guaranteed under his 5th-year option.
LaVar Arrington: "It's May 19th. Can they please just cut Baker Mayfield? What are they doing man?"
Jonas Knox: "They're probably working on new towel designs for Deshaun Watson. Maybe that's what's happening."
Baker Mayfield: "I just feel bad for him because now it's put him in a spot where you let the draft come and go, and teams have other guys too that they've got on their roster that their working with. So it doesn't really give him a fair chance or opportunity for next season."
