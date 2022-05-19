Things Have Gone From Bad to Bizarre for Baker and the Browns

A four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback is coming out of retirement and to play one more game. According to Reuters, Michael Vick has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football league (FCF) as a player. The 41-year-old who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, is set to make his FCF debut on May 28, which is the last day of the regular season. An official announcement is expected sometime next week, and Vick has not been assigned a team yet.

