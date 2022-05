Florida unemployment drops, businesses say they still can't find employees. Florida’s unemployment rate improved from 5.1 percent in April 2021. Last month, 321,000 people qualified as unemployed from a workforce of 10.54 million. The workforce grew by 309,000 people from April 2021 to last month. The state lost 1.28 million jobs from February 2020 to April 2020, when businesses shuttered and cut back in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida has regained those jobs and added to them, with the total at nearly 1.5 million jobs, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity. More from the News Service of Florida and WESH.

