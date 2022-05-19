Tracee Bennett

VOLNEY, NY – Robert C. Davis, 69, of Volney, New York, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 20, 1952 in Fulton, New York, to Howard and Rebecca Piersall Davis. Bob was a graduate of Mexico Academy in 1972 and was employed with the Nestle Company for 35 years. In his free time, Bob enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks and was an admirer of the “Duke,” John Wayne. He was a fan of NASCAR, his favorite drivers being Dale Earnhart, Sr. and his son, Dale Earnhart, Jr.
Comments / 0