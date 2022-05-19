Tracee Bennett

HANNIBAL, NY – Thelma Almina Campbell-Smith, 101, passed away peacefully Friday, May 20, 2022, a few months shy of what would have been her 102nd birthday. The daughter of Ray and Grace Campbell, she was born at home on August 15, 1920, in North Sterling, New York. She graduated from Hannibal High School and the Syracuse Beauty School. Her working career included the Chrysler Corporation and the Syracuse GM Regional Zone Office – Chevrolet Motor Division, from which she retired in October 1986. Thelma was a member of the Town of Oswego Historical Society. She loved bowling and golfing with friends, and spending time in Florida following her retirement.

HANNIBAL, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO