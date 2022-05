The nonprofit Long Live Southbank started its campaign to save one of the world’s most important spots way back in 2013. It was a success, and 9 years later Casper the fast-footed, friendly ghost Brooker is haunting you with his amazing ‘Cathedral’ part. Everyone should skate this fast—it’s just quicker that way. Watch the Nike SB video, filmed by Jacob Harris, above and be sure to visit The Canteen to shop our selection of Nike SB!

NIKE ・ 3 DAYS AGO