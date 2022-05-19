Surprise library to celebrate 20 years with party

Submitted photo

The Surprise community is invited to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of Northwest Regional Library from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 with crafts, games and prizes.

Nearly 20 years ago, the city of Surprise and Maricopa County Library District (MCLD) cut the ribbon and opened the doors to one of the most state-of-the-art libraries in the country at the time at 16089 N. Bullard Ave.

When the branch opened in December 2002, it was the first public library in the nation to use an automated book return system and one of only 70 libraries in the world to use a digital collection management system.

Twenty years later, the branch is still boasting state-of-the-art technology and innovative services, access to 40,000 books and movies, and a wealth of digital resources and services.

“The city of Surprise has been dedicated to providing high-quality library services to the residents of Surprise for 20 years,” said MCLD Director Jeremy Reeder. “Together, we’ve been able to grow the library along with the city. We’ve accomplished so much at this truly magnificent facility and location.”

Sitting adjacent to the Surprise Community Park and spring training stadium, it‘s no surprise the Northwest Regional Library is a popular destination for residents.

It sees some of the highest number of customer visits and circulation within the entire Maricopa County Library District system. The branch alone serves 20% of all MCLD customers and circulates 13% of the library district’s physical collection.

“We are thrilled that this library has become a hub for our community to explore, learn and imagine,” said Surprise Parks and Recreation Director Holly Osborn. “Libraries are important for growing minds and opening them to new ideas, and we are thankful that Surprise now has three libraries to serve our residents.”

Just like 20 years ago, Northwest Regional Library is hosting a party to celebrate the space and people that make this library amazing.

The party will feature the city of Surprise block party trailer, costumed characters, coloring station and craft tables, lawn ad board games, prizes and raffles, a scavenger hunt and summer reading signup.