RISP holds a memorial ceremony honoring fallen troopers

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police held a memorial ceremony for fallen troopers on Thursday.

The ceremony was held At the Rhode Island State Police Headquarters in North Scituate.

In addition to family members of officers killed in the line of duty, Gov. Dan McKee attended the ceremony.

Watch the full ceremony in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.