ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickford Township, MI

Panthers sweep Bays in softball doubleheader

By Staff reports
The Sault News
The Sault News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJqas_0fjfyTNH00

PICKFORD — Pickford extended its overall win streak to six, taking a pair of Straits Area Conference softball games against the Brimley Bays Wednesday.

The Panthers won the opening game 17-2 in three innings. Lizzie Storey hit a home run, while Morgan Fox had two doubles and Laura Bush had a single and double to lead the Panthers. Finley Hudecek, Madison Thurmes, Ahna Prucha and Anna Blenkhorn also had hits.

Hudecek pitched two innings and notched the win, keeping the Bays without any hits or runs, while striking out three and walking one. Bush pitched one inning and gave up two hits and two runs, while striking out two and walking one.

Carlie Keyser and Jillian Galarowic had hits for the Bays.

Pickford completed the sweep by beating the Bays 15-3 in five innings in the second game.

Kennedy Guild and Fox hit two doubles apiece, while Chloe May also had a double. Thurmes added two singles, while Emma Wallis, Bush and Hudecek had one hit each.

Bush pitched two inning and collected the win, allowing three runs on two hits. Prucha pitched two scoreless innings and Hudecek also pitched one scoreless inning.

Sadie McGuire hit a double, while Lindsey Hill and Cierra LeBlanc also had hits for the Bays.

Pickford (13-9-2) was scheduled to play against SAC doubleheader at Rudyard Thursday.

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior Township, MI
Pickford Township, MI
Sports
City
Brimley, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Pickford Township, MI
City
Rudyard Township, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Bush
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Sault News

The Sault News

238
Followers
628
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy