Netflix Adds a 'Mystery Box' to Kids Profiles to Surface New Shows

By Joan E. Solsman
CNET
 4 days ago

Netflix is adding a "mystery box" feature for kids profiles on TVs, with the aim of surfacing new titles to young viewers -- an audience prone to repeat-watching the same programs over and over. The feature adds...

www.cnet.com

Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Love, Death + Robots’ QR Codes Are Part of a Digital Scavenger Hun

Three seasons in and you kind of know what to expect from Love, Death + Robots, Tim Miller’s adult animated anthology series on Netflix. There will be a lot of gore, some of the most gorgeous animation you’ve ever seen, and too many twists to count. But this time around, Love, Death + Robots is hiding an Easter egg in its well-produced folds. All of those QR codes that keep flashing up? They lead to something. The first one can be found right before the closing credits in Season 3’s first episode, “Three Robots: Exit Strategies.” Scanning it on your phone...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

'Sonic 2' Isn't Streaming Yet, but It May Hit Paramount Plus Tonight

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hit theaters -- and only theaters -- on April 8, and it hasn't made it to a streaming service in the weeks since. But the movie is very close to the end of its theatrical exclusive period, which could mean it's poised to start streaming shortly. Here's everything to know.
MOVIES
CNET

'Downton Abbey' Movie Isn't Streaming Yet, Sorry

Downton Abbey: A New Era, the latest feature-length film drawn from the popular period drama series, hit US theaters Friday. But fans who want to take it in from the comfort of home will need to wait a while before it's available on a streaming service. Last year, an unprecedented...
WWE
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNET

Best Soundbars to Enhance TV Speech

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Whether it's too-loud commercials or mumbly dialogue, sometimes the speaker in your TV just can't cut it. While there are some free things you can do to make your TV sound better, buying a soundbar designed to improve vocals is a sure-fire fix.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Sorry for the Typos, Boss. An Icelandic Horse Wrote That Email for Me

No need to worry about answering work emails while you're on vacation in Iceland. One of the country's communication-savvy horses can do it for you. A creative campaign from tourism body Visit Iceland promises to "OutHorse Your Email" so you're free to unplug and visit the Nordic country's mountains, waterfalls and fjords uninterrupted.
ANIMALS
CNET

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim: What to Expect From Next Week's Convention

Next week, fans of a galaxy far, far away will gather in California for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. It'll be the first such convention since 2019's Celebration Chicago, and will undoubtedly bring announcements about upcoming Disney Plus shows, video games and merchandise. We might even get some hints about future movies.
ANAHEIM, CA
CNET

Best Smart TV for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Bingeing shows and movies on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and other streaming services are a big part of today's TV-watching habits. Those looking to access their favorite streaming apps on their TV will need access to some kind of smart-TV platform. Luckily, just about every new TV comes equipped with a WiFi-enabled operating system giving you direct access to most of the popular streaming channels.
ELECTRONICS

