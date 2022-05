The primary storylines for the Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason are who their next head coach will be and what to do with Russell Westbrook. The two things are reportedly linked as the Lakers have been asking candidates how they would utilize Westbrook should he remain on the roster for the 2022-23 season. It seems the front office is bracing itself for another year with Westbrook should a trade not materialize between now and the start of next season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO