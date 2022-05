Tolton track and field sent 12 athletes to Montgomery County to compete in the Class 3 Sectional 2 meet Saturday. Freshman Elyse Wilmes led the way on the girls side, qualifying for state in four events, with victories in the 800- and 1,600-meter races as well as in the 4x800 relay race. Bridget Bartlett (javelin), Olivia Andrews (4x800 relay), Jillian Andrews (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Madison Taylor (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay) and Ellie Reynolds (300 hurdles, 4x400 relay) also qualified.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO