Pick the perfect beer for any personality

ELKHORN, Wis. - When this Elkhorn sophomore is not competing for gold, you can probably find her down on the farm. That's what makes Lainey Vogt this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "When I was little, I had a lot of elbow injuries," said Vogt. "So my doctor told...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police officers will be ramping up curfew enforcement this weekend in an attempt to try to prevent further violence. The sounds of sirens, paramedics and police filled the streets of downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13. Chris, a security guard at Mojo, was hoping for a big crowd after the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff game that night.
Attention all cooks, there’s a new community kitchen in Kenosha with a mission of giving local chefs a space to fulfill their dreams in the food industry. Brian is at the Kenosha Incubator Community Kitchen learning more about K.I.C.K. and what delicious products are coming out of it. Attention...
MILWAUKEE - There was no Milwaukee Bucks game to watch in the Deer District Saturday, nor was there any of the chaos that came last Friday. Instead, community members gathered on the plaza in hopes of bringing change. "I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s going on. I wish I...
KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - Meteorites typically burn up before breaking through Earth’s atmosphere, but some do make it through – with one of them landing in southeast Wisconsin. Austin Bagwell has loved studying rocks for most of his life. "This is something I really like," said Bagwell. His...
MILWAUKEE - Al McGuire passed away in 2001, but he remains one of the most memorable sports personalities in Milwaukee history. The former Marquette basketball coach is making a comeback, of sort. McGuire made the ultimate exit stage left, winning the 1977 national championship with Marquette in his final game...
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking to identify and locate a man who stole glasses from LensCrafters. The theft happened on May 10 at the store on Bluemound Road. According to police, the man left the store without paying for $1,805 worth of glasses -- six pairs. He's described...
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University announced on Friday, May 20 it has sold an 11-acre parcel of land it purchased in 2014 and 2015 – and the land will be developed into a sports and entertainment district. A news release says Bear Development with Kacmarcik Enterprises will manage the development.
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 15-year-old Mount Pleasant girl's Eagle Scout project involves determination and a lot of faith. With marking flags in hand, Madilynn Puetz's project began. "The whole point was to give people a place to pray and go see God," said Puetz. Puetz has been a member...
A fire on Milwaukee's north side left dozens of people without a place to sleep Saturday night. The Red Cross was able to put up some residents at their downtown office for the night before a shelter was opened Sunday.
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Members of a Port Washington church are doing their part to help those in Ukraine. All month, the Portview Church has been collecting tangible goods. They are just a couple of weeks away from shipping overseas, hoping to make a difference. "We are missing the city...
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Whittier Elementary in Waukesha held its final celebration Saturday before its upcoming merger with Hadfield Elementary in the fall. As one chapter closes, another one opens. After 67 years, Whittier Elementary is turning the page. "We are celebrating the last days and months of Whittier Waukesha," said...
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A concerned caller sent officers to the area near 107th and North in Wauwatosa Sunday, May 22. Police said officers responded just after 7 p.m. after learning of a group of individuals "pulling on car door handles." When the officers attempted to make contact with the individuals,...
MILWAUKEE - Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s 62nd "mission" will take off on Saturday, May 21 when the "Neumann Companies Stars and Stripes Honor Flight" departs for the nation’s capital. According to a press release, two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately...
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking FOX6 News viewers for information on 21-year-old Qualin Turner. There are four active warrants for his arrest. "He’s going to be armed," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He’s bouncing from place to place." "I do believe,...
