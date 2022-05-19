ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Pick the perfect beer for any personality

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE - Normally, you pair wine with cheese and...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Guzi's Hunt for the Cure 5K race

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Runners are out in Oak Creek this morning for a good cause. Bill Miston joins FOX6 WakeUp from Lake Vista Park the Guzi's Hunt for the Cure.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Elkhorn gymnast competes for gold when not on the farm

ELKHORN, Wis. - When this Elkhorn sophomore is not competing for gold, you can probably find her down on the farm. That's what makes Lainey Vogt this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "When I was little, I had a lot of elbow injuries," said Vogt. "So my doctor told...
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: Downtown continues to feel impact

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police officers will be ramping up curfew enforcement this weekend in an attempt to try to prevent further violence. The sounds of sirens, paramedics and police filled the streets of downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13. Chris, a security guard at Mojo, was hoping for a big crowd after the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff game that night.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New community kitchen in Kenosha

Attention all cooks, there’s a new community kitchen in Kenosha with a mission of giving local chefs a space to fulfill their dreams in the food industry. Brian is at the Kenosha Incubator Community Kitchen learning more about K.I.C.K. and what delicious products are coming out of it. Attention...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Hot Shot - Lainey Vogt

When this Elkhorn sophomore is not competing for gold, you can probably find her down on the farm. Here's this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Meteorite found in Kenosha County; 'A natural treasure'

KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - Meteorites typically burn up before breaking through Earth’s atmosphere, but some do make it through – with one of them landing in southeast Wisconsin. Austin Bagwell has loved studying rocks for most of his life. "This is something I really like," said Bagwell. His...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Al McGuire's legacy lives on at the Next Act Theatre

MILWAUKEE - Al McGuire passed away in 2001, but he remains one of the most memorable sports personalities in Milwaukee history. The former Marquette basketball coach is making a comeback, of sort. McGuire made the ultimate exit stage left, winning the 1977 national championship with Marquette in his final game...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield LensCrafters theft, 6 pairs of glasses worth $1,805

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking to identify and locate a man who stole glasses from LensCrafters. The theft happened on May 10 at the store on Bluemound Road. According to police, the man left the store without paying for $1,805 worth of glasses -- six pairs. He's described...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Milwaukee sports, entertainment district: Marquette sells 11 acres

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University announced on Friday, May 20 it has sold an 11-acre parcel of land it purchased in 2014 and 2015 – and the land will be developed into a sports and entertainment district. A news release says Bear Development with Kacmarcik Enterprises will manage the development.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Port Washington Portview Church Ukraine donations shipped in June

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Members of a Port Washington church are doing their part to help those in Ukraine. All month, the Portview Church has been collecting tangible goods. They are just a couple of weeks away from shipping overseas, hoping to make a difference. "We are missing the city...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha's Whittier Elementary celebrates before Hadfield merger

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Whittier Elementary in Waukesha held its final celebration Saturday before its upcoming merger with Hadfield Elementary in the fall. As one chapter closes, another one opens. After 67 years, Whittier Elementary is turning the page. "We are celebrating the last days and months of Whittier Waukesha," said...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Green Alert canceled for Kenosha veteran

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Green Alert has been canceled for Jason Sanchez, 46, from Kenosha. He had been reported missing – but an updated alert indicates he was found safe.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6 arrested in Wauwatosa, 'pulling on car door handles'

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A concerned caller sent officers to the area near 107th and North in Wauwatosa Sunday, May 22. Police said officers responded just after 7 p.m. after learning of a group of individuals "pulling on car door handles." When the officers attempted to make contact with the individuals,...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight takes off May 21

MILWAUKEE - Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s 62nd "mission" will take off on Saturday, May 21 when the "Neumann Companies Stars and Stripes Honor Flight" departs for the nation’s capital. According to a press release, two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Qualin Turner sought by US Marshals

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking FOX6 News viewers for information on 21-year-old Qualin Turner. There are four active warrants for his arrest. "He’s going to be armed," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He’s bouncing from place to place." "I do believe,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

