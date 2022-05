Ayton says he didn’t feel appreciated by the Suns. He wants a max deal, but it appears the Suns are not going to give it to him. This would make Ayton a restricted free agent. That designation means the Suns have an opportunity to match any offer another team gives him. Knowing the Suns won’t give him a max, other teams have an ideal opportunity to acquire Ayton’s services by offering him a max deal.

