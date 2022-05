A note from FOX 35 Good Day Orlando Anchor Amy Kaufeldt shared on May 20, 2022. I have something personal I want to share with you. Last month I found a lump in my breast. I saw my doctor the next day who ordered a mammogram, followed by an ultrasound and then a biopsy. One week later, I got the news no one wants to hear -- it’s cancer.

