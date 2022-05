The Tampa Bay Lightning have become a mainstay in the NHL playoffs for nearly a decade. Aside from the back-to-back Stanley Cups, they have not missed the playoffs since 2017-18 and have played postseason hockey in eight of the last ten seasons. Many see the success of the team over the last decade as the fruits of former general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman’s labor while in Tampa Bay. He took over as GM and vice president of the club in 2010, before stepping down in September of 2018. Then after serving as a senior advisor to the GM for the 2018-19 season, he took the GM job for the Detroit Red Wings for the 2019-20 campaign.

