Richard Dean “Ric” Menefee, age 63, passed away, on May 15, 2022, at home. Born on January 5, 1959, in Titusville, Florida, he grew up in Oak Ridge and was a 1977 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Trained as a draftsman, he worked for numerous companies and projects in Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina, focusing on large-scale security operations, fire safety, and oil well drilling systems. He enjoyed working with his hands, raising chickens, hunting with his cousins on the family land in West Virginia, and was able to tackle any home project big or small. Ric was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO