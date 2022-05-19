Municipal Waste Debut “High Speed Steel”

The impressionist painter lacks the glitzy kudos of peers such as Monet and Degas but is celebrated in this study, tied to an exhibition of his work. The French impressionists have proved fertile territory for gallery-film specialists Exhibition on Screen, with offerings hat-tipping Monet, Degas, Renoir and their peers. This one extends the range slightly outside the usual suspects by taking as its subject the impressionists’ Danish-French elder statesman Camille Pissarro, whose oeuvre is perhaps short on the world-conquering masterpieces of his fellows, but who nevertheless played a key role in establishing impressionism as a style, and as a movement.

VISUAL ART ・ 15 MINUTES AGO