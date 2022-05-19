Municipal Waste Debut “High Speed Steel”

Richmond, VA based thrash metal outfit Municipal Waste have launched the song “High Speed Steel” as the second single from their forthcoming seventh studio album “Electrified Brain“. The band’s guitarist Ryan Waste commented:. “‘High Speed Steel‘ is our ode to an era when heavy...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
After an increase of 16 percent revenues year-over-year of parcel volume in the U.S. — with a record-breaking 21.5 billion packages in 2021 — Pitney Bowes is forecasting more growth is on the horizon. The company’s latest index revealed that 59 million parcels were generated in the U.S....
MILAN — Slowear has promoted Marco Bernardini to chief executive officer. He had been chief financial officer since 2015. In addition to Slowear, the Venice-based company is parent to Incotex casual pants; Zanone high-end knitwear; Glanshirt causal shirts; Montedoro outerwear, and Officina Slowear accessories and footwear. As CEO, Bernardini...
The impressionist painter lacks the glitzy kudos of peers such as Monet and Degas but is celebrated in this study, tied to an exhibition of his work. The French impressionists have proved fertile territory for gallery-film specialists Exhibition on Screen, with offerings hat-tipping Monet, Degas, Renoir and their peers. This one extends the range slightly outside the usual suspects by taking as its subject the impressionists’ Danish-French elder statesman Camille Pissarro, whose oeuvre is perhaps short on the world-conquering masterpieces of his fellows, but who nevertheless played a key role in establishing impressionism as a style, and as a movement.
