BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD0 ) – The Baton Rouge Police Department says that the female victim has died from their injuries at the hospital. An EMS ambulance was traveling on Plank Road when it hit the female victim as she was trying to cross the intersection at Plank Road and Mohican Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the police.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO